During his visit to Moscow, the Hollywood star who has been voted sexiest man alive not once but twice has made a declaration of love for Russian women, admitting that he felt attracted by the Slavic appearance.

US actor and multiple-time Academy Awards nominee Johnny Depp has confessed to being attracted to Russian girls during his visit to Moscow, a Russian TV channel reported.

The perennial 90s and 00s sex symbol and one of the recent decades' highest-grossing actors said that Russian women had special features and admitted he was attracted by the so-called Slavic appearance. Depp, one of the few heartthrobs to have been named "sexiest man alive" by People magazine, said that Russian girls had "thousands years of culture" in their eyes, a look that evoked attraction, according to the celebrity.

Johnny Depp arrived in Moscow on May 27 as part of the world tour by the Hollywood Vampires supergroup featuring Alice Cooper and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, a classic rock enterprise performing since 2015.

During his stay in Russia, Depp took a stroll around Moscow's city center, took a glance into the home museum of Russian avant-garde poet Vladimir Mayakovsky and photographed himself against the backdrop of a Joseph Stalin bust on Red Square.

The actor, who had visited Russia before, found Moscow to have changed, becoming much like Paris in many ways.