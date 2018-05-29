Register
29 May 2018
    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017

    Twitter Reacts as WikiLeaks Exposes Foreign Spy Accusations Against Assange

    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    The WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange, who cannot walk out of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London without being extradited to the United States where he would face espionage charges, has consistently been accused of being a foreign spy.

    The whistleblowing website WikiLeaks took to Twitter to once again address the issue of constant espionage accusations against its founder Julian Assange, saying that “worldwide establishments accuse those who expose them of being the enemy of the people.”

    READ MORE: 'Submission to US': Ex-Ecuador President Slams New Gov't for 'Torturing' Assange

    The website shared a video, showing a Russian political scientist, suggesting that Assange was “an agent of British secret intelligence service MI6,” and tweeted that the whistleblower is considered a foreign spy in a number of countries.

    Social media users couldn’t remain on the sidelines when they saw the WikiLeaks’ tweet:

    US intelligence agencies have repeatedly accused Assange of having conspired with Russia after WikiLeaks hacked and unveiled Democratic Party emails from the private server of the Hillary Clinton campaign during the 2016 election. For instance, the newly sworn-in Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, called WikiLeaks “a hostile intelligence service,” while serving as CIA director.

    READ MORE: Assange Associate Doubts US House Wants to Know Truth About 'Russiagate'

    In 2015, senior editor of The Veterans Today, Gordon Duff wrote an article, entitled “Exclusive: Assange-Mossad ties unveiled,” claiming that the whistleblower was an Israeli spy.

    “Assange, an intelligence asset of Israel, as Zbigniew Brzezinski pointed out on December 2, 2010 on National Public Radio in an interview with Judy Woodruff, one tasked with supplying a platform for Israeli intelligence to insert carefully crafted ‘pointed intelligence’ wrapped in WikiLeaks,” he wrote.

    In a 2015 interview with Byline, Assange said that “anyone who’s been involved in exposing or criticizing very powerful organizations will understand that all sorts of assaults are made on your public record. […] Sometimes it’s quite funny having been called a Mossad agent, a CIA Agent, a cat torturer. Of course, I am none of these things.”

    Canadian American actress and model, Pamela Anderson, arrives to attend the first day of the Stockholm Comic Con in Kistamassan fair venue north of Stockholm on September 15, 2017
    © AFP 2018 / Jonathan NACKSTRAND
    Assange Hated Because of Clinton Monopoly on Media – Pamela Anderson
    Assange has been living in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for six years for fear of being extradited to the US where he’d be charged with espionage over disclosing thousands of classified US documents related to military operations, including in Iraq and Afghanistan.

    In March, he was cut off from the outside world by the government of Ecuador “due to Assange not complying with a written promise which he made with the government in late 2017, whereby he was obliged to not send messages which entailed interference in relations with other states.”

    Tags:
    MI6, CIA, Mossad, Wikileaks, Julian Assange
