Register
20:44 GMT +328 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017

    Assange Associate Doubts US House Wants to Know Truth About 'Russiagate'

    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    202

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has announced that he is ready to testify in the investigation into Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. Sputnik spoke with Assange’s long-term associate Randy Credico about the development.

    In an interview with Sputnik, Credico said that he conveyed Assange’s message to the Adam Schiff, but he doubts that the congressman will actually go to London to meet with Assange.

    “I don't think Mr. Schiff is interested in going to London and actually finding out the truth about this whole Russiagate nonsense. He has a vested interest in keeping it afloat,” Credico said.

    Julian Assange has been living at the Ecuadorian embassy for the past six years and according to Credico, his future situation remains unclear.

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017
    © REUTERS / Neil Hall
    WikiLeaks Founder Assange Ready to Testify in Russia Probe - Close Associate
    “He no longer has an Australian passport. The US and British governments are treating Ecuador as if it's not a sovereign nation and not recognizing their right to give him safe passage to Ecuador,” the associate told Sputnik.

    He went on to say that there needs to be more pressure from the international community because Britain and the US are acting in a very unlawful way and are in violation of international law.

    Recently there were rumors that Ecuador may soon stop providing asylum to Julian Assange. However, Credico said that if that were to happen, the president of Ecuador would face an extreme backlash from other leaders in the region and from citizens across South America.

    “He would look like an old fashioned 50s leader of a banana republic that the US once controlled such as Somoza, Bautista or Trujillo. In addition, he would be in violation of Ecuador's Constitution, to be precise article 79,” Credico said.

    John Pilger, Australian journalist and friend of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, speaks to the media outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, on June 22, 2012, where Assange is seeking political asylum
    © AFP 2018 / CARL COURT
    Ecuador's Talks With UK Over Assange 'Defame Country's Good Name' – Journalist
    On May 25, Randy Credico told MSNBC that Julian Assange is waiting for Adam Schiff at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, if the Democrat wants to pay him a visit to talk about the 2016 US presidential election.

    Assange has made it clear that he would only speak to the investigators at the embassy, as he fears immediate arrest and extradition to the United States over the publishing of classified information by WikiLeaks.

    In March, the US House of Representative’s intelligence committee ended its own Russia investigation, concluding that there was no complicity between Trump's team and Russia. An investigation is still underway, however, led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

    Since President Donald Trump won the presidential election in 2016, US authorities have been investigating his campaign team's alleged collusion with Russian businessmen and officials, suspecting Moscow of interfering in the US election

    The claims were made after data from the Democratic National Committee was allegedly leaked via stolen emails by Russian hackers and published by the WikiLeaks. Assange was accused of publishing the secret documents on his platform.

    Both Trump and Moscow have repeatedly rejected the allegations as baseless.

    The views and opinions expressed by Randy Credico are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'Submission to US': Ex-Ecuador President Slams New Gov't for 'Torturing' Assange
    Isolation of Assange in Ecuadorian Embassy 'Violation of Human Rights’ - Expert
    Ecuador Spends Some $5Mln to Protect WikiLeaks' Assange - Reports
    Former Snowden Investigator Bullies Julian Assange's Mom on Twitter
    Silencing Assange an ‘Attack on Information' - Danny Glover
    Tags:
    Russiagate, probe, asylum, interview, WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    St. Petersburg Celebrates City Day: Drummers, Bicycles and an Elephant Parade
    St. Petersburg Celebrates City Day: Drummers, Bicycles and an Elephant Parade
    Plan B
    Plan B
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse