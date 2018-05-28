Twitter Ablaze Over Trump's 'Most Inappropriate' Memorial Day Message

A tweet, posted by the US president on his second Memorial Day as commander in chief in an apparent attempt to pay tribute to fallen soldiers, has stirred outrage among social media users.

US President Donald Trump wished Americans "Happy Memorial Day" on Monday and said that fallen soldiers would be proud of his achievements.

In his tweet, which was slammed as one of the "most inappropriate" of all time, the politician claimed that servicemen who have sacrificed their lives fighting for their homeland would be "happy" about "how well our country is doing today" and pointed at the accomplishments during his presidency.

Happy Memorial Day! Those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today. Best economy in decades, lowest unemployment numbers for Blacks and Hispanics EVER (& women in 18years), rebuilding our Military and so much more. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 28 мая 2018 г.

Many people question this president, but it’s no small achievement to write the grossest, most inappropriate, most self-flattering Memorial Day message in the history of the US presidency https://t.co/t8JN7JNwdg — David Frum (@davidfrum) 28 мая 2018 г.

His tweet sparked indignation among Internet users.

Happy? What is happy about reflection and thanks for those who have died? We need a different word for Memorial Day. There is nothing "happy" about it. Let us reflect and be thankful for those who have served on our behalf. YOU can be "happy" for lies RE #BoneSpurs? #MemorialDay — Eddie Frierson (@Frierson38) 28 мая 2018 г.

You are disgusting. This is not an occasion to try and brag about your performance. Remember the fallen, their sacrifice and the families left behind. They didn't die to give you an opportunity to claim how great you are. — 🚲Peter W Beadle🚲 (@pwbnyc) 28 мая 2018 г.

Good Lord, man. You can’t even manage a Memorial Day tweet to honor the fallen, without mentioning yourself. — Mary Burkhart (@mary_burkhart2) 28 мая 2018 г.

"Happy" memorial day? Seriously? Do you think the families & loved ones of dead soldiers/sailors/marines/airmen are HAPPY today? It's not a day to be happy. It is a day to be somber & thankful. You suck. — ExpectMyResistance (@DTownForever) 28 мая 2018 г.

It’s always all about your “achievements” Donald. And no, those who died for this country would not be proud of anything you’ve done! — MrPagalini (@MrPagalini) 28 мая 2018 г.

Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States in commemoration of soldiers who have died during military service.