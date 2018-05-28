Register
    President Donald Trump holds up a National Manufacturing Day Proclamation after signing it in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017

    'Stylistically Appalling': Teacher Schools White House for 'Silly Mistakes'

    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    After receiving a letter signed by US President Donald Trump, a retired English teacher from South-Carolina has landed in the spotlight after posting a picture of the letter to her Facebook.

    Yvonne Mason, an English teacher wrote to the White House after the Parkland shooting calling on Trump to meet with the relatives personally. She didn’t expect a response, but she received a letter from the White House in March.

    Recently she uploaded a photo of the letter to her social media account after correcting the grammatical mistakes.

    She told Greenville News that the letter, signed by President Trump, was "stylistically appalling."

    "I have never, ever, received a letter with this many silly mistakes," she said.

    Although the letter was probably written by a White House staffer, the mistakes were numerous and somewhat unacceptable, the teacher pointed out.

    "If it had been written in middle school, I'd give it a C or C-plus," Mason said. "If it had been written in high school, I'd give it a D,” Mason said.

    The edited letter generated a wide response from Facebook users. Some called her a “hero,” while others saw her act as ‘self-serving.”

    One user, named Stephanie Pfile wrote, “Corrections equals five minutes of fame….if that's what make you feel good about yourself.”

    Another user, Ginan Al, wrote, “The writer was following the government's publishing guidelines. Nation is published when used as a synonym for United States.”

    Bill Kimble expressed delight at Mason’s work, “You Go Girl….Nice work!”

    Taylor Smith called her “My new hero.”

    While, Alan Barrail wrote, “Another Idiot blaming guns for the violence…Pathetic trying to get her second of fame!”

    The fact that the White House actually replied to Mason might not be a coincidence, considering the amount of mail she has sent them. 

    The teacher has been sending Trump a postcard every day in what she says is her own strange way of contributing to democracy. Some of her critics argue that she is targeting Trump just for the sake of it.

