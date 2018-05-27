WATCH Russian Daredevil Rope-Walk Over River in Saint Petersburg

Rope-walker Rasul Abakarov, on the night to May 27, walked on a tightrope in Saint Petersburg as the city celebrated its 315th anniversary.

A video has been uploaded to YouTube showing a Russian rope-walker traverse over a drawbridge across the Neva River.

Abakarov, who is a hereditary rope-walker, balanced a pole in his hands as he successfully walked along a tightrope stretched over the city’s famous Palace Bridge.

After his performance, the daredevil told journalists that the idea to walk across the bridge came to him when he got stuck on Vasiliesky Island because he was late to cross the draw bridge.

It took him approximately two months to prepare for the stunt. The rehearsal was conducted only once, when there was still ice on the Neva River.

Abakarov said that he would like to perform other, more grandiose tricks next time.