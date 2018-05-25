Sinkhole on US President’s Lawn Grows Into Twitter Storm

After the alleged “S***hole” remark by Donald Trump set the social media ablaze, a hole of another nature from the White House has made media headlines and Twitter’s “trending now” list.

Eight consecutive days of rain has led to a flood of sarcasm on Twitter as a sinkhole formed on the damp lawn right at the US president’s doorstep following a week of bad weather. To conceal the mishap, the groundkeepers put a board on it and surrounded the spot with orange cones. The National Park Service has taken charge over the matter, with its press service tweeting, that the phenomenon poses no risk.

@NatlParkService is monitoring the small sinkhole on the north White House grounds. We do not believe it poses any risk to @WhiteHouse or is indicative or a larger problem. pic.twitter.com/vx00pSFOSy — Jenny A-S NPS (@NPSJennyAS) 22 мая 2018 г.

​The pit appeared not far from the entrance to the White House’s briefing room, making it only a matter of time before reporters shared pictures of the growing sinkhole.

Sinkhole appears in the White House lawn. Right behind @hogangidley45 office! pic.twitter.com/DRCLkNQBw7 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) 22 мая 2018 г.

​An avalanche of jokes on Twitter, mocking Donald Trump and his presidency, followed suit, as hashtag #sinkhole turned into another brand mark of Donald Trump’s White House along with #maga and #covfefe.

Many couldn’t avoid the hell allusions.

Is anyone really surprised that Jared ‘666’ Kushner would setup a backchannel with Satan? #Sinkhole — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) 23 мая 2018 г.

WH Spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders explained that the sink hole by the White House is in fact the President's personal shortcut to Hell for his meetings with Satan. #sinkhole — Snarky Democrat (@SnarkyDemo) 22 мая 2018 г.

​Others preferred reference to earlier viral hits about Donald Trump.

I hereby demand that this #sinkhole be named Covfefe. It is the biggest, most tremendous sinkhole and it's gonna be HUGE! Believe me! #Sinkhole2020 pic.twitter.com/0V4w6j38hZ — Chris Callison (@CallisonChris) 22 мая 2018 г.

If only he had been strong enough to resist the pull of the Orb, the planet wouldn’t keep trying to eat him.#sinkhole pic.twitter.com/frh4jd8xxQ — The Once and Future Monkey King (@VitruvianMonkey) 22 мая 2018 г.

​There were those who chose allusions to Trump’s campaign promises “Drain the swamp” of the White House…

The gates of hell are opening up. Perhaps the devil is preparing to.#DrainTheSwamp of this administration. #sinkhole https://t.co/U0mK0qoxZC — Action Together FL (@ActTogetherFL) 22 мая 2018 г.

​Some speculated about First Lady Melania’s plans to escape from the White House.

Meanwhile at the White House fence.. pic.twitter.com/rFA2TvH9zx — Meghan (@balti_moore) 23 мая 2018 г.

​Twitter users also recalled a similar incident with a sinkhole that formed close to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida last May, hinting there’s no coincidence…

First, a #sinkhole developed near Mar-a-lago. Now, a sinkhole develops on the White House lawn. Anyone think the universe is trying to tell us something? #Impeach — Julie Cook Ramirez (@JCookRamirez) 22 мая 2018 г.

Don’t give up Mother Nature. You can do this. We believe in you! #sinkhole pic.twitter.com/V7r8Zb5ui8 — Viv Heaton (@viv_heaton) 22 мая 2018 г.

​…and thanking Mother Earth for vigilance.