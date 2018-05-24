Register
16:25 GMT +324 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    UFO

    Pentagon Reportedly Admits UFO Encounter With US Navy

    CC0
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The US military has reportedly confirmed an encounter between its naval aircraft and a UFO, which occurred nearly 14 years ago.

    A 13-page report commissioned by the Pentagon reveals the details of a cat-and-mouse game between a UFO and a US strike carrier group in the Pacific, according to media reports.

    The paper, which was obtained by KLAS-TV, describes an incident that occurred in November 2004 when aircraft carrier USS Nimitz and its escort vessels encountered an unidentified flying craft off the coast of California.

    Several months ago video footage allegedly recorded by one of the fighter jets presented during the Nimitz incident was uploaded on YouTube, showing what appears to be a UFO being chased by the aircraft.

    The unidentified craft, designated in the report as “Tic Tac,” was described as a 46-foot-long “solid white” object, “smooth with no edges.”

    The report allegedly claimed that the unidentified craft resembled no known plane in the world and was capable of “advanced aerodynamic performance,” with “advanced propulsion” and the “ability to cloak or become invisible,” not to mention the ability to render “US radar based engagement capabilities ineffective.”

    READ MORE: Beware ‘Demonic' Aliens: UFO Probes in US, UK Hampered by Religious Fears

    The UFO reportedly managed to evade the fighter jets, which attempted to intercept it, and was able to “operate unchallenged in close vicinity” to the carrier group.

    Related:

    ‘It Was Staring at Me’: Strange, Twinkling UFO Hovers in English Sky
    X-Flight: Dangerously Close UFO Encounter With Plane Caught on Video (WATCH)
    UFO Allegedly Caught on Camera Over Turkey (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    encounter, UFO, aircraft, USS Nimitz, Pentagon, California, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    An artwork by urban artist 'Elle' is pictured as part of the first 'Berlin Mural Fest 2018', where national and international urban artists create a large open-air gallery to enrich urban spaces, in Berlin, Germany, May 21, 2018
    Walls of Art of First 'Berlin Mural Fest 2018'
    Made in USA
    Made in USA
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse