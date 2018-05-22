Hip-Hop Singer Posts Nude Pics, Whines About 'Living in Post Nipple World'

Australian bombshell Iggy Azalea took to Instagram and Twitter to post racy black-and-white pictures of herself posing in a beaded mesh dress.

In line with Instagram's strict image policy, Azalea blurred her nipples and wrote: "Portrait of 21st Century Woman living in post nipple world."

Публикация от Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) 19 Май 2018 в 3:25 PDT

Hyper Ambition. Hyper Femininity Публикация от Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) 19 Май 2018 в 3:00 PDT

The blonde then turned to Twitter and uploaded the images unedited.

In March, Azalea shot a video clip for her hit "Savior," in which she starred together with rapper Quavo. It shows the singer dancing and singing in a church, dressed in revealing clothes with a neon halo above.

READ MORE: Henry is Here to Please: New Details of Male Sex Robot Revealed