Hip-Hop Singer Posts Nude Pics, Whines About 'Living in Post Nipple World'

In line with Instagram's strict image policy, Azalea blurred her nipples and wrote: "Portrait of 21st Century Woman living in post nipple world."
The blonde then turned to Twitter and uploaded the images unedited.
19 мая 2018 г.
In March, Azalea shot a video clip for her hit "Savior," in which she starred together with rapper Quavo. It shows the singer dancing and singing in a church, dressed in revealing clothes with a neon halo above.
