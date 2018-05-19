Register
    Henry is Here to Please: New Details of Male Sex Robot Revealed

    © Photo : RealBotix
    Society
    The latest model of male sex robot from the company RealBotix will hit the market very soon. This time, manufacturers will further aim to please women – and not just sexually.

    The robot, named Henry, has a “superhuman sexual performance” and great sense of humor. At 6ft tall, the robot is apparently able to express romantic poems and say love phrases, according to the publication Hi Tech.

    Henry is said to be the world's first “companion” robot aimed at females, at a cost of $11,000 – $15,600, the sexbot is designed to please.

    Robots in a lab of a doll factory
    © AFP 2018 / FRED DUFOUR
    Dolls to the Rescue! Inventor Explains How Robot Sex Saved His Marriage
    For one, it has an amazing body with a gorgeous six pack. Everything below the belt has been promised by the company to work just fine and the customers can get his manhood made to order.

    The new upgraded Henry can also crack good jokes and, to top it all, he even asks, “Darling should I take out the trash?”

    If that was not enough, the robot can also discuss plans for the weekend and even philosophical issues of self-development. He has developed facial expressions and is able to maintain eye contact, RealBotix reported.

    CEO of Henry’s creators, RealBotix, Matt McMullen, from San Diego, California, claims that his dolls are not just sex, according to him first of all, this is a new hope for single people. 

    The company offers endless ways of customization: the doll can be decorated with elf ears, vampire fangs and thirteen kinds of hair on the body. He can be legally turned into a double of porn star Stormy Daniels.

    Related:

    Best Mate? WATCH World's First Male Sex Robot Who Can Also Tell a Joke
    UK Porn Star Wants to Shoot Erotic Film With Sex Robot ‘for the Experience'
    More Than Conspiracy? Amazon's Robot May Have Exposed Covert Gov't Program
    Gender Bender? Swedish Sexual Equality 'Robot' Mocked Online
    society, technology, sex robots, robot
