Henry is Here to Please: New Details of Male Sex Robot Revealed

The latest model of male sex robot from the company RealBotix will hit the market very soon. This time, manufacturers will further aim to please women – and not just sexually.

The robot, named Henry, has a “superhuman sexual performance” and great sense of humor. At 6ft tall, the robot is apparently able to express romantic poems and say love phrases, according to the publication Hi Tech.

Henry is said to be the world's first “companion” robot aimed at females, at a cost of $11,000 – $15,600, the sexbot is designed to please.

For one, it has an amazing body with a gorgeous six pack. Everything below the belt has been promised by the company to work just fine and the customers can get his manhood made to order.

The new upgraded Henry can also crack good jokes and, to top it all, he even asks, “Darling should I take out the trash?”

If that was not enough, the robot can also discuss plans for the weekend and even philosophical issues of self-development. He has developed facial expressions and is able to maintain eye contact, RealBotix reported.

CEO of Henry’s creators, RealBotix, Matt McMullen, from San Diego, California, claims that his dolls are not just sex, according to him first of all, this is a new hope for single people.

The company offers endless ways of customization: the doll can be decorated with elf ears, vampire fangs and thirteen kinds of hair on the body. He can be legally turned into a double of porn star Stormy Daniels.