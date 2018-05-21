Gay Porn Disrupts Online Debate Between US Politicians

An online debate between candidates for the First Congressional District took an unexpected turn when it was suddenly interrupted by gay porn, KRCR News reported.

As soon as the opening statements from two of the seven candidates, David Peterson from Grass Valley with the Democratic Party and Lewis Elbinger, of the Green Party from Mt. Shasta, had been made and the Q&A part began, the live stream was interrupted and a video showing gay porn replaced the debate on the screen for a few seconds.

READ MORE: Britain to Introduce 'Porn Passes' for Adults Visiting Porn Sites — Reports

The moderator of the forum, Chris Verrill, said at the moment that the informational forum was apparently hacked and that the feed was shut down, while the debate was cancelled.

"We had some pranksters decide to go on and not respect 'Independent Like the North State,' the two candidates that were there or the democratic process or our community and that's disappointing. But the North State's a great community and we're not going to let a couple bad apples spoil the whole barrel," responded Verrill.