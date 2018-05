The Royal Saudi Air Force possesses an impressive military fleet of military aircraft, but the C-130H Hercules transport is one of the largest among it has. Saudi Arabia currently has 33 operational C-130s.

A bizarre video of Royal Saudi Air Force C-130H Hercules flying extremely low above the ground surfaced on YouTube on Friday, May 19. In the short video, which was shot from the ground, an unknown person tries to reach the passing C-130 with a cap or some other piece of clothing. There is no information as to when and where the video was filmed.