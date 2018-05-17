Register
23:16 GMT +317 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Aaron Schlossberg filmed harassing YouTuber Willie Morris on streets of NYC

    US Man Who Threatened to Call ICE on Workers Also Harasses White Dudes (VIDEO)

    © Screenshot/Willie Morries
    Viral
    Get short URL
    110

    It turns out that Aaron Schlossberg, the New York lawyer who was filmed complaining about people speaking Spanish at a restaurant on Tuesday, previously harassed an American YouTube blogger in 2016, calling him an "ugly f**king foreigner."

    Willie Morris, the blogger who was harassed, made the connection on Wednesday as footage of Schlossberg's rant began to gain steam online.

    ​Morris' encounter with Schlossberg took place back in 2016 when both were walking the streets of New York. As the story goes, Morris and a friend were walking along, minding their own business when Schlossberg came up to them to complain that they were walking on the wrong side of the street.

    At the time of the incident, Morris, as most vloggers do, opted to whip out his camera and film the interaction. (Skip to the 2:14 timestamp to catch Schlossberg in the act.)

    ​"What country are you from? I'm going to call the police," Schlossberg says. "You don't run into people, I'm a citizen here, you're not."

    "You're an ugly f**king foreigner, so f**k you," he added, before Morris and his friend decided to walk away. Schlossberg can be heard saying in the background that "you just walked into a lawyer."

    It should be noted here that Morris is a dark-haired white man from Massachusetts.

    California resident goes on racist rant over bad parking job
    © Screenshot/Enrique Conde
    ‘Get the F**k Out of Here': Bad Parking Sends 80-Year-Old California Man on Racist Rant (VIDEO)

    In an update vlog, Morris reflected on "The Aaron Schlossberg Incident," and stated that what he'd experienced is something that happens to people of color on a daily basis. He later suggested that in order to counteract such behavior, people should "show common decency to the people around you, regardless of what they look like."

    But this nugget of information is just the beginning, folks.

    After netizens were able to identify Schlossberg and his place of business, a GoFundMe campaign was launched with the aim of "countering hate and racism with the sound of music." In other words, a mariachi band will be performing "La Cucaracha" at his workplace sometime soon (the exact date hasn't been released for fear of attracting counter protests). A taco truck will also be on sight — maybe even a piñata.

    Schlossberg has yet comment on the fresh rant, nor his racist tirade at the Fresh Kitchen restaurant.

    Related:

    German FDP Chief Stirs Uproar With "Racist Bakery" Remark on Illegal Migration
    Canadian Woman Goes on Racist Rant in Restaurant (VIDEO)
    Finnish Politician in Hot Water Over 'Racist' Comments About 'Balkan-Dark Men'
    Finnish Kids Show in Hot Water Over 'Racist' Native American Getup (PHOTOS)
    Bad Parking Sends 80-Year-Old California Man on Racist Rant (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    Racist Rant, Aaron Schlossberg, New York City
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan Across the Globe in Photos
    Beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan Across the Globe in Photos
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok