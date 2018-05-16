'My Next Call Is To ICE': NYC Man Flips Out Over Diner Workers Speaking Spanish

A white man, upset that employees at a New York breakfast restaurant were speaking Spanish, was recorded on Tuesday threatening to call agents from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to detain the workers and otherwise ranting about the employees speaking a language other than English.

The video, which was recorded at a Fresh Kitchen in Midtown Manhattan, was shared on Facebook by Edward Suazo, who says the altercation began after the customer heard Suazo's wife and her friend speaking to another employee in Spanish.

It's unclear whether Suazo's wife or her friend recorded the footage.

The angry man has been identified as lawyer Aaron Schlossberg, who reportedly speaks fluent Spanish, according to his firm's website.

"Your staff is speaking Spanish to customers when they should be speaking English," Schlossberg tells the restaurant's manager. "Every person I listened to — he spoke it, he spoke it, she's speaking it."

"This is America. Your staff should be speaking English, OK?" he added.

While the lawyer turns red and points at the offending employees, the manger interjects, acknowledging that sometimes his employees speak Spanish with Spanish-speaking customers. *Gasp*

​With other customers telling him he's "f**ked up," Schlossberg ups the ante, going into a full-blown racist rant and threatening to call ICE.

"My guess is they're not documented," he yells. "So my next call is to ICE to have each one of them kicked out of my country. If they have the balls to come here and live off my money? I pay for their welfare, I pay for their ability to be here. The least they can do is speak English."

Speaking to the New York Daily News, the manager told the outlet that Schlossberg misread the situation, as a regular customer at the establishment was simply having a conversation with a Hispanic employee.

"They were speaking Spanish because they are friends," the manager said. "He got mad, waiting in line for his food. He stormed out."

He later stressed that since Schlossberg was a customer, he as manager "had to stay professional and ask him to leave."

The lawyer has not commented on his outburst since being identified.

This incident comes just days after a California man was kicked out of a coffee shop for harassing a Muslim customer.