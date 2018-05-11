Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Spotted Kissing in Cannes After Denying They Reunited

It seems like the supermodel and the singer are back at it after splitting up in November 2016, when they had been dating for slightly less than two years; and social media users just can’t get enough of the pictures, swiftly flooding the Internet.

Even though Bella Hadid and the Weeknd denied rumors that they had resumed their relationship after being seen together last month at Poppy nightclub’s Coachella pop-up, the images published on the web tell a different story. The pair was photographed kissing while hanging out at an after party in Cannes, France, although they did arrive separately to the Magnum x Alexander Wang party.

It’s safe to say that netizens didn’t see it coming, but they were thrilled when they saw the pictures:

5/10/18: Bella Hadid and The Weeknd at the Magnum VIP Party in Cannes, last night. pic.twitter.com/5JpetmMlYK — Bella Hadid Daily (@BellaHadidDaily) 11 мая 2018 г.

"Wasted times I spent with someone else she wasn’t even half of you reminiscing how you felt reminiscing how you felt and even though you put my life through hell I can’t seem to forget about you I want you to myself"



BELLA HADID AND THE WEEKND THEY ARE TOGETHER AGAIN😍💕💗💓 pic.twitter.com/EjHS3XCMel — VERE A NIALL Y A HARRY🇲🇽 (@unicorniohorang) 11 мая 2018 г.

This day is going sooooo sooooo amazing that even The Weeknd and Bella Hadid got together❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ AMAZING😭 — Pamela🍒 (@PamelagbXO) 11 мая 2018 г.

Bella hadid and The Weeknd are back together love won pic.twitter.com/h2LEh72ZBP — ᴋᴇɴᴛ (@uhkent) 11 мая 2018 г.

bella hadid and the weeknd are together in cannes rn and my heart is full!!!! — squirrel (@SaraiJVasquez) 11 мая 2018 г.

Starboy’s fresh album, titled “My Dear Melancholy,” appeared to be somewhat inspired by the heartbreak following the pair’s breakup in 2016.