Who is This? Online Frenzy Over Gigi Hadid's 'Black Face' for Vogue Italia

On the cover of the new Vogue Italia American model Gigi Hadid poses with a fellow male poser covering his face with her hand. However, it is not his face the fans are discussing on social media. It is Gigi's, and more specifically its skin tone.

From one controversial cover to another, Hadid has stirred emotions of fashions lovers with her new appearance on the cover of Vogue Italia magazine, with posts appearing online highlighting that the model looks nothing like herself.

Concerned commentators rushed to point out that Hadid's skin color and overall look are photoshopped to make her look 'more black.'

A British Vogue cover, graced by Gigi Hadid and her sister in March 2018, has caused similar reactions, when fans questioned the ethics of the siblings posing naked in each other's embrace.

Now, the latest Vogue image of the blonde model left many feeling uncomfortable over Hadid's 'black look.'

is vogue italia trying to tell me that this is gigi hadid??????? pic.twitter.com/yS8N6i18Al — veronika (@chloegirI) May 3, 2018​

'Who is this?' Gigi Hadid unrecognisable on Vogue Italia cover that's blasted for 'darkening her skin' and 'excessive Photoshop' https://t.co/d8i3sHt2Ar pic.twitter.com/0QaNgwUsIE — madiandjaden (@madiandjaden_) May 3, 2018​

COVER | Vogue Italia May 2018 — Gigi Hadid by Steven Klein



Photoshop disaster😑 I thought it was someone else until I found Vogue Italia tag Gigi’s name. Words failed to describe how bad this is…… pic.twitter.com/RgZ0QVR4KD — Leafia (@iamLeafia) May 3, 2018​

Sozzani's Vogue Italia made history with The All Black Issue, calling out the lack of diversity in the industry. Farneti's Vogue Italia gave us black face GiGi Hadid. Shame. pic.twitter.com/fayrtJxG0g — A.🕯 (@septemburissue) May 2, 2018​

gigi hadid doing blackface for Vogue Italia 2015/2018 pic.twitter.com/qSi1CTjDK3 — 🥂 (@blancapadillla) May 2, 2018​

Is it just me or is it always Vogue Italia w the blckface shoots — XX (@whoraura) May 3, 2018​

What I find funny in these situations is how many ppl who claim they're experts on the modeling industry think that Gigi should appoligize for doing "blackface"in Vogue Italia. If they were such experts they'd know that the model isnt responsible for how the final editorial looks pic.twitter.com/JSrP7WHbki — E./ #LetMe (@Zayn_Flwr) May 2, 2018​

I don’t mean to drag any of these two girls but come on

Gigi is not doing blackface on her lastest Vogue Italia cover. She’s just tanned.

If this was blackface then I’m sorry to break it to you but your faves like Ariana Grande and Jesy Nelson are walking blackfaces pic.twitter.com/cpscgzb0yL — juniel (@manbunzarry) May 3, 2018​