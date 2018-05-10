Register
16:58 GMT +310 May 2018
    Naomi Musenga was mocked by emergency service operators after saying she was going to die

    France in Fury as Emergency Services Let Young Woman Die, Mock Her Pains

    22-year-old Naomi Musenga died on December 29, 2017, but her family has just obtained a copy of the recording of an emergency call where she is mocked by service operators.

    French authorities have launched a probe into the death of a young woman that came just hours after she had made a call to the emergency services SAMU in Strasbourg, complaining of a strong stomachache. In the recording, Musenga is heard saying in a weak voice that she was “going to die,” as the pain was growing.

    “You’re going to die, certainly, one day just like everyone else,” an operator responded, as cited by France 24. As Musenga struggled with her pains to describe the symptoms, the female operator laughed at her with a colleague before providing the woman with the contact details of a home doctor service.

    Musenga called emergency services once again five hours later, but died from a heart attack shortly after arriving at the hospital; an autopsy showed she had suffered multiple organ failure, Le Monde reported.

    An NHS sign is pictured at St Thomas' Hospital in front of the Big Ben clock face and the Elizabeth Tower on January 13, 2017 in London.
    © AFP 2018 / Isabel Infantes
    British Obstetrician 'Sliced Baby's Neck With Scissors' During Delivery
    Her story couldn’t help but spark global outrage, with over 76,200 people signing a petition calling for a judicial inquiry into the death of the woman to find out if a quicker response from SAMU could have saved her life.

    French Health Minister Agnès Buzyn tweeted that she was “deeply outraged” by the circumstances surrounding Musenga’s death and ordered an inquiry into the “serious failures” of the emergency services, promising to provide her family with all information.

    The hashtag #JusticePourNaomi has been trending on Twitter and Facebook:

    emergency services, France
