11:55 GMT +306 May 2018
    In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

    Ire of the Storm: Porn Actress Threatens Trump With 'Resignation' on SNL (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo/ Matt Sayles
    Stormy Daniels, an American pornographic actress and director who became embroiled in a scandal involving her alleged affair with Donald Trump, showed up on the hit US TV comedy show Saturday Night Live to take a pot shot at the nation's leader.

    SNL viewers were in for a surprise when Stormy Daniels appeared as herself in a sketch featuring Alec Baldwin and Ben Stiller portraying US President Donald Trump and his personal attorney Michael Cohen, respectively.

    "I know you don't believe in climate change, but a storm's a-coming, baby," Daniels said, directing her remark at Baldwin’s Trump.

    When Baldwin’s character inquired what would it take to make "all of this go away", apparently making a reference to Daniels’ alleged affair with Trump and the attempts by the latter to ensure her silence, the porn star said "resignation."

    "I've never been so scared and so horny at the same time!" Baldwin concluded.

    READ MORE: Stormy Daniels Faces $20Mln Lawsuit, Launches Anti-Trump Crowdfunding Campaign

    The sketch apparently resonated with many viewers who praised the actors and the message they conveyed.

    ​Others, however, weren’t amused with the sketch, arguing that it wasn’t particularly funny and sometimes even criticizing the show itself.

    ​Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, became the focus of media attention last year after she claimed that she had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006, and that during the 2016 presidential election campaign he paid her and had her sign a non-disclosure agreement to keep her lips sealed.

