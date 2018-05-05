Deadly Embrace: WATCH Female MMA Fighter Choke US Marine

An MMA fighter wanted to demonstrate a technique, to which a Marine, underestimating her capability, agreed. Fortunately, the only injury was to the Marine's pride.

It takes a lot to impress a soldier, but the female MMA and UFC fighter Paige VanZant probably managed to do just that. When demonstrating a strangling move in front of US marines on a volunteer from their ranks, she embraced the poor man's neck for just a few seconds, but that was enough for him. The young soldier passed out in VanZant's arms.

READ MORE: 'This Is MMA, Babe': Sexiest Russian Female Fighter Returns to Ring (PHOTOS)

She looked surprised when he fell to the floor, with the audience giving her a round of applause. Fortunately, the young marine was alright, as a fellow soldier helped him to recover his consciousness.