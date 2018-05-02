Texas Restaurant Kicks Out Black Couple for White Regular, Sets Twitter Ablaze

The story about a black couple threatened by a manager into leaving a restaurant has caused a storm on Twitter after the restaurant didn’t quite offer the best apology for the incident.

A story of a black couple being forced out of the Sambuca360 restaurant in Palo, Texas, recently reported by the local WFAA TV channel, has ignited a heated debate on Twitter. Johnny Wimbrey, a well-known motivational speaker and coach and his wife were about to order their meals when the manager came up to them and asked the couple to move to a different table in a bid to free up a table for a "white regular."

After Wimbrey "respectfully declined the offer," the manager told them that they had to leave, motivating the request by saying "because I don't like you." When the couple refused to leave, the manager of Sambuca360 began threatening to call the police and charge the couple with trespassing.

READ MORE: Baywatch Star Priyanka Chopra Alleges Pay Gap, Racism in Hollywood

The couple decided to flee, concerned about what the police might do, recalling multiple cases when US law enforcement accidentally killed unarmed black people. After appearing on local TV and social media, the case caused widespread outrage on Twitter:

"Because I don't like you"? Sounds the same as "Because you're Black" to me. I wonder how many times this racist crap happens WITHOUT a camera present. I imagine all the Damn time! — Tondalao (@Tondalaoz) 2 мая 2018 г.

So, #Sambuca360 decided to join the “Let’s watch the police kill yet another innocent Black man by allowing someone’s blatant and unwarranted prejudice to pick up the phone and dial 911” melanin-deprived party.#WatchOutSambuca360#YourRacismIsShowing — Breana J Daniels (@BreanaJDaniels) 2 мая 2018 г.

@sambuca360 It is disgraceful that a Black couple who was seated and enjoying their drinks were told to leave your establishment when a regular white patron wanted their seats. Calling the police on Blacks in these instances puts their lives in danger. — Sheree (@sherfranklin) 2 мая 2018 г.

The restaurant later apologized to the couple, claiming the incident was the result of a "mix up" at the host stand, but this only fueled online discussion further, with many slamming the apology as a poor excuse:

Video shows an employee telling black customers to leave because he “doesn’t like them.” Then you announce it was a mix up at the host station, which is a lie. We all saw the video. Is your racist manager also doing your PR? You can’t fix stupid. — Twisted Sister (@anteloperunning) 2 мая 2018 г.

An apology is not enough! Why do African Americans have to keep being disrespected and then apologized to when White get called out about their ignorance? Black people, not eating at Whites restaurants then sue them. Police stop pulling your guns on Black people. — Charlotte Hampton (@Fuji68Charlotte) 2 мая 2018 г.

@sambuca360 are you kidding me? A mistake at the hostess table led you to call the police on a black couple that were seated? Do you think we buy that for a minute? Insulting — Green Photography (@AtlantaGreen) 2 мая 2018 г.

Others noted that it is an odd practice to throw out clients in order to free up space for regulars:

Whether this “regular” was black or white, it is bad business to ask a customer to accommodate another customer unless an incentive is offered. Yes, an effort to keep your regulars but then you should be willing to sacrifice something to do that… a 50% discount?! Free dessert?! — LECFro (@LECFro) 2 мая 2018 г.

@sambuca360 White guy here. If we come down at the weekend can you kick a black party out so I can have immediate seating? — Thor Silverstein (@ThorSilverstein) 2 мая 2018 г.

However, several people also sought to protect the restaurant's right to decide who can remain in their establishment and who can't.

Stupid dumb piece of shit cry baby liberal, Peple like you need to go back to school and learn critical thinking. A private establishment can do what they want. I own a restaurant I fucking tell peple anything I want whether they be black white or Asian — lion37 (@FaveNahik) 1 мая 2018 г.