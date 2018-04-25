Register
    WATCH: Swedish Seniors Brawl With Young Migrants Goes Viral

    © AP Photo / David Keyton
    A scuffle between local pensioners and a gang of youngsters caught on video has gone viral, becoming one of the most shared videos in Sweden.

    The skirmish in the Baltic Sea resort of Lysekil started when a gang of youngsters of foreign descent, as appeared from their accents, started knocking on a restaurant's window and grimacing. Some of the guests went out to confront the youngsters, following which a fight ensued, Swedish Radio reported.

    The brawl occurred at Kungstorget Square in central Lysekil and involved a number of young and elderly participants, with others trying to stop the fisticuffs.

    "No serious injury has been caused by the fight. The police were called to the place and had to separate the participants," local police officer Thomas Andersson told Swedish Radio.

    "Do not film me if you ever want to keep your mobile," one of the young people can be heard telling the woman with the camera at the end of the video.

    The video of the brawl went viral, triggering a spate of negative reactions ranging from anger to despondency.

    "Nice to see that the inhabitants of my old home town Lysekil deal with immigrant gangs that threaten, harass and vandalize the city," user GWHagelin tweeted.

    ​"Some people have no shame in their body. Attacking old people in such a way is just so damn low," user Dennis commented.

    ​"Nice old calm Lysekil, I have such nice memories from there, but the residents there are, well like most Swedes. Faithful, light-headed, and dare not intervene when all the criminal immigrants take over this beautiful West Coast City too, it is so sad!" another user commented on one of the numerous Facebook pages that shared the video.

    Earlier this year, intimidating youth gangs were reported to be roaming Lysekil, a problem that has escalated since last autumn. The local police ventured that a local citizens' initiative by residents tired of the situation could be formed to counter the vandalism.

    Lysekil is the seat of a municipality with the same name in Västra Götaland County. With some 7,500 inhabitants, it is situation at the mouth of a picturesque fjord, which is a major conservation area and a popular tourist destination. It is also known for its culinary specialty smoked roe.

