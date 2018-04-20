Register
15:13 GMT +320 April 2018
    A silicone sex doll is displayed on March 5, 2018 in a room of a brothel like establishment in Paris where customers can pay for sexual intercourse with dolls, the first of its kind in France

    In Russia With Love: First Sex Robot Brothel to Open in Moscow

    Viral
    Nightlife in the Russian capital may soon take on a new variety with the upcoming opening of the first legal sexbot brothel in the country.

    The first Dolls Hotel adult entertainment center featuring sex robots is scheduled to open in downtown Moscow in late April, Inc magazine reports, citing a company representative.

    The new establishment is going to operate like a standard hourly rate hotel with a twist: along with renting a room (for a price of about $40 per hour), a customer could also rent a sex doll for the duration of their stay (for a total price of about $80 per hour).

    The sex robots employed by the brothel are expected to feature advanced AI, as well as motion systems and heating units allowing them to maintain a comfortable body temperature.

    The company representative said that they intend to create a chain of sexbot brothels across Russia and former Soviet republics, along with a sex doll delivery service that would cater to parties and private clients.

    He also remarked that establishing such adult entertainment facilities not only helps people legally improve their sexual life, but is also a step towards dealing with societal problems such as forced prostitution.

    Sex doll brothels have been established in several European countries, including England, Germany, Holland, Austria and Spain.

