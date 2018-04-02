WATCH: Man Tries to Save ‘Jesus’ by Hitting an Actor With a Helmet on Stage

The overly dramatic onstage depiction in the city of Nova Hartz in Brazil of the crucifixion of Jesus was suddenly interrupted by a viewer who could not cope with his personal emotions surrounding the legend of the death of a religious figure.
During the most dramatic part of the play, as smoke drifted and red lights flashed wildly, as an actor playing a Roman soldier was about to pierce the actor portraying Jesus with a spear, an audience member leapt onto the stage and attacked the actor playing the legionnaire with a shiny metal object which looks a lot like a metal helmet.
The attacker bashed the actor over the head, making his helmet fly off, and then attempted to brawl with the stage legionnaire, while Carl Orff's notoriously ponderous O Fortuna choral piece blared in the background.
Nice try, fellow, but where were you 2,000 years ago?
All comments
Show new comments (0)