Strange Bedfellows: Danish Women Partner With Major XXX Sites for Anti-Porn Ad

After censuring the phenomenon of revenge porn as an internet scourge that affected women as old as 60, the Danish feminists have concluded a somewhat unexpected alliance with porn giants that has resulted in a social awareness campaing rebuking such behavior.

The Danish Women's Society is taking unexpected strides in its quest to stamp out "revenge porn" on the internet. The feminists' collaboration with three of the world's biggest porn sites, Pornhub, Redtube and Youporn, has resulted in a cause-related advertisement, Danish Radio reported.

The film is part of the #AskFirst campaign, which aims to raise awareness about the phenomenon of revenge pornography and the vicious consequences it has for the victims' lives, psyche and mental well-being. The ultimate goal is to quench the use of intimate graphic material for the purpose of revenge.

The Danish Women's Society admitted that it had to resort to somewhat unusual methods in doing so, but suggested it was a necessary step.

"The collaboration has been carried out in order to get in touch with a target group that we never succeed in reaching through our own platforms and which doesn't necessarily seek knowledge about the subject of revenge porno," Danish Women's Society vice-chairwomen Signe Vahlun said in a press release.

The movie is titled "Ex-girlfriend does not know that I shared this!" and shows a woman take off her shirt while being filmed. Later in the video, she finds out that the recording is streamed online and unleashes an angry tirade about revenge porn.

"Can't you imagine what I'm going through? What victims of revenge porn have to go through every single day when you just sit there gawking at it, sharing it and becoming gleeful," the woman in the video says.

The cooperation with the three major porn sites was not launched at random. Instead, the Danish feminists had a special thought in mind: porn sites harbor countless clips of porn shared without consent and are a fallow ground for the feminists' message.

By its own admission, the Danish Women's Society made the video after the public response to their "Stop Harassment" campaign, launched about a year ago.

"We continue our relentless support for the people exposed to this kind of assault, but at the same time we want to try a different approach in directly addressing those who watch and share movies and images without consent. And this is best done by meeting them where the movies are shared," Signe Vahlun said.

According to the daily news publication Jydske Vestkusten, thousands of Danish women have fallen prey to "revenge porn." The Danish Women Society previously contested the idea of "revenge porn" being a strictly teenage phenomenon, by stressing that women of all ages, including sixty-year-olds, were affected by it, Danish Radio reported.

The film is available on Youtube and on the society's Facebook page.

The Danish Women's Federation was founded in 1879 and is the oldest women's organization in the Nordic country.