WhoBitBeyonce: Twitter Sleuths to Find Face-Biter of Queen Bae

In an interview with GQ this month, Haddish recalled a seemingly wild party in December.
"There was this actress there that's just, like, doing the mostest. She bit Beyoncé in the face," Haddish told interviewers.
"So Beyoncé stormed away, went up to Jay-Z and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This bitch —' and snatched him…. Near the end of the party, Beyoncé's at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?' She was like, ‘Yeah.' I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight.' She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don't do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.'"
Lip Sync battle co-host Chrissy Teigen took to social media to express her thoughts on the bite heard ‘round the world.
"I cannot leave this planet without knowing who bit Beyoncé in the face," she tweeted on March 26. "I can only think of one person who would do this. But i cannot say. But she… is the worst."
Cue the suspense. And the social media mayhem.
The following day, Teigen made an appearance on the "Today" show and spoke about the scandal.
"I think we've all done things under the influence. It's not who I thought, I will say… If I had a dollar for every time that I had a few glasses of wine or something and would have done something like that… I asked John [Legend] yesterday. I was like, ‘It's not me, is it?'" she joked.
"Love & Basketball" actress Sanaa Lathan, who attended the party, has been accused by buzzing members of the Beyhive of being the biter in chief.
However, she was quick to deny her involvement.
This week Lathan tweeted, "Y'all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyoncé and if I did it would've been a love bite."
Sarah Foster of 90210 fame, who was also at said party, took to Instagram, too, to shut down any rumors that she was the perpetrator.
"Flattering that anyone thinks I could get this close to Beyonce," she recently tweeted.
So, it seems that the Beyhive won't be getting their seething questions answered any time soon. But, the investigation is unlikely to taper off until justice is served for Queen B.
