06:11 GMT +326 March 2018
    Catalan Mossos d'Esquadra regional police officers run by a police van after metal raining were thrown during a protest after the detention of deposed leader of Catalonia's pro-independence party Carles Puigdemont in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, March 25, 2018. Puigdemont was arrested Sunday by German police on an international warrant as he tried to enter the country from Denmark.

    WATCH: Over 70 Injured as Barcelona Protests Turn Violent

    © AP Photo/ Manu Fernandez
    Following the arrest and detention on foreign soil of Catalan President Carles Puigdemont, protests broke out in Barcelona, quickly turning violent as riot police attempted to prevent marchers from assembling. At least 79 have been injured, including police.

    After the Spanish Supreme Court issued a European arrest warrant for Puigdemont last Friday, the popular Catalan leader was detained on Sunday in Germany after evading arrest in Finland. Puigdemont, facing up to 25 years in prison, is accused of rebellion and sedition, after leading what Madrid decried as an illegal pro-independence referendum in late 2017. Several colleagues have also been jailed and face trial.

    Ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont speaks during a media conference in Brussels on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    Former Catalan President Puigdemont Detained in Germany

    Clashes with police in Barcelona and many other cities have seen some 79 injured as rioters threw rocks and pelted security forces with objects at hand.

    ​Wielding batons, Spanish riot police engaged with angry crowds in attempts to prevent protesters from approaching offices housing representatives of the central Spanish government.

    There were reports of police beating marchers and firing weapons above the heads of the crowd as a means to disperse the mass while protesters threw eggs, cans and glass at the heavily-armed forces.

    Catalan police remove barricades placed by protestors during skirmishes after former regional president Carles Puigdemont was detained in Germany, in Barcelona, Spain March 25, 2018.
      Catalan police remove barricades placed by protestors during skirmishes after former regional president Carles Puigdemont was detained in Germany, in Barcelona, Spain March 25, 2018.
      © REUTERS/ Albert Gea
    A protestor throws a barrier at a Catalan police van during skirmishes after former regional president Carles Puigdemont was detained in Germany, at a demonstration in Barcelona, Spain March 25, 2018.
      A protestor throws a barrier at a Catalan police van during skirmishes after former regional president Carles Puigdemont was detained in Germany, at a demonstration in Barcelona, Spain March 25, 2018.
      © REUTERS/ Albert Gea
    Protestors erect barricades on a street during skirmishes with police after former regional president Carles Puigdemont was detained in Germany, in Barcelona, Spain March 25, 2018.
      Protestors erect barricades on a street during skirmishes with police after former regional president Carles Puigdemont was detained in Germany, in Barcelona, Spain March 25, 2018.
      © REUTERS/ Albert Gea
    1 / 3
    © REUTERS/ Albert Gea
    Catalan police remove barricades placed by protestors during skirmishes after former regional president Carles Puigdemont was detained in Germany, in Barcelona, Spain March 25, 2018.

    Some 79 people — including 13 riot police — have been injured, according to reports by the Catalan capital's emergency services.

    The escalating violence saw Catalan parliament speaker Roger Torrent take to regional television to appeal for calm.

