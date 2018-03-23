Twitter Ignites As Bannon Says ‘Facebook Data Is For Sale’

While trying to abstain from the scandal around Cambridge Analytica, which gathered and used Facebook personal data of millions of users to allegedly influence the results of the 2016 US presidential election, Steve Bannon threw out a shocking revelation.

Steve Bannon, former chief strategist and presidential adviser who had ties with the controversial Cambridge Analytica, has said in his recent speech that "Facebook data is for sale all over the world" and he had nothing to do with the company's acquisition of illegally obtained data. The phrase didn't go unnoticed by the Twitter users.

If you are still using Facebook, it's high time to delete the Facebook and get out of the hell! https://t.co/njqk420bJo — James Wilson (@jamewils) 23 марта 2018 г.

Steve Bannon is a megadick, but he’s not wrong when he says data hoovering a la Cambridge Analytica is Facebook’s whole business plan. But even more intrusive data mining is done by Google, and we’re all slaves to their algorithm. Wonder when that scandal hits? — Big $ (@big_money) 23 марта 2018 г.

They are all in bed with one another. Steve Bannon was on the board of C/A, then worked to get trump elected. Facebook didn't guard customers info. Bannon stole it, used that against you, and our country. — celeste (@starsheppygirl) 23 марта 2018 г.

Steve Bannon was warned it was illegal, but still personally approved the $1 million spent by Cambridge Analytica to acquire Facebook data.



For being a political genius, he sure does a lot of stupid things. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) 22 марта 2018 г.

Bannon: “You’re all serfs.[Facebook] take your stuff for free and monetize it for huge margins.”



Facebook likes to present itself as a tech co, but it appears more like an advertising corporation.



Zuckerberg: “They trust me. Dumb F@@@s.”#DeleteFacebook — Joseph F (@sjosephs53) 23 марта 2018 г.

Some twitterians, however, were not surprised by the news and reminded that it were not the first US elections where such data was used.

Facebook sells your data, says Steve Bannon https://t.co/IQECgZJHDE (been telling you this for years, need to licence and index data sellers, step one to regulate any of this https://t.co/mFBLyysdnV — MedicalQuack (@MedicalQuack) 23 марта 2018 г.

Earlier in March Facebook faced a public outrage as information from a whistleblower surfaced that a third party company, Cambridge Analytica which is tied to Steve Bannon, got a hold of its user data. According to the informant, the company used it to build model predicting voter's behavior during US Presidential election in order to influence it. The company worked for Trump's team in 2016.