US aviation enthusiast Chad Barber was flying maneuvers in the sky over the town of Coral Springs in Florida when the engine of his Pitts biplane stopped, and the aircraft started to swoop down.

Barber, 26, directed the falling plane towards the road so that he could use it as a runaway to land, but meters away from the ground he managed to start the engine.

Recalling what had happened to him, Barber said that he was afraid in the beginning, but managed to stay calm.

The camera installed in the cockpit filmed the incident. The footageb uploaded to YouTube on March 21, has gained over 20,000 views so far.