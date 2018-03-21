Trump Roasted on Twitter Over 'Good Job' Remark on Texas Bomber

On the heels of the reports that a suspect in the five bombings in Texas was dead, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to confirm it and thereafter praise the effort of the US law enforcement. "Good job," Trump wrote.

The online reaction that followed was naturally stormy, especially given the fact that the perpetrator died having detonated an explosive device inside his car, shortly after the Austin SWAT team arrived.

Are you congratulating the despicable, criminal, lying, FBI. You give new meaning to the word hypocrisy. You truly are an embarrassment to America. Thank you Austin Police, FBI, CIA, state police, and all law enforcement involved. Go take a nap Donnie. — f##k DJT (@Ernest_T_) 21 марта 2018 г.

Oh, hey Mr. President, you finally pulled your head out of your @ss. The Austin bombing suspect blew himself up, law enforcement watched. — Ara Zakarian (@AraZakarian1) 21 марта 2018 г.

One user posted a picture mockingly urging to move on to the notorious "witch hunt"– special counsel Mueller's investigation into alleged Russian collusion in the 2016 US presidential vote.

Some took the chance to again reflect on Trump’s ups and downs:

Many opted instead to post hilarious pictures, some of them photo shopped:

Most naturally, the post has attracted a slew of patriotic pro-Trumpers, who weighed in on Trump’s praise, in turn prompting the opposing commenters to react:

This tweet should get at least a million retweets & likes. Because it's great news. Because law enforcement was effective. But sadly Liberals are so brainwashed by #FakeNewsMedia into being anti-Trump they can't even give praise where it's due…#MAGA #QAnon #TRUMP #Austin #FBI — T.W. Haines (@T_W_Haines) 21 марта 2018 г.

But he wouldn’t have blown himself up had the police not tracked him down. He’d still be sending out bombs had they not found him. So yes, the police DID do a good job. — ItsWeal (@ItsWeal) 21 марта 2018 г.

This is why my sister lives in TX. She knows the police and other law enforcement have their backs. God bless TX! — Defender of 45-Commander N Chief (@Trump45awesome) 21 марта 2018 г.

Boy when Trump said he likes the poorly educated I never knew I'd see the pick of the litter on Twitter!! — John (@RhodesJohn82) 21 марта 2018 г.

As reports emerged that the Austin explosions bore no traces of global terrorism, some Twitter users quickly upheld the news, beginning to speculate about the idea of "white supremacy" and Trump being eternally at odds with predominantly democratic states:

I originally thought it was ISIS, but it turns out it was probably just another White Democrat — sad! — Craig R. Brittain for US Senate (R-AZ 2018) 🆒 (@SenatorBrittain) 21 марта 2018 г.

Others played upon the stereotypes around surrounding the typically, in their view, US-style, or rather Trump-style methods of dealing with issues:

This bomber has America very scared. WE NEED TO BAN ELECTRICAL TAPE, WIRES & CELL PHONES IMMEDIATELY!! If the bomber used a car or a bicycle to get around, WE NEED A TOTAL BAN ON ALL FORMS OF TRANSPORTATION!!! @SenSchumer finally has a worthy topic. pic.twitter.com/1yjddv39C3 — 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸The Bob🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Larimoredad) 21 марта 2018 г.

The Austin bomber is dead. And, since he was a white male, nobody is going to push to tighten border security, limit immigration, ask how he was radicalized, or even use the word "terrorism" to describe his crimes. — Nathaniel Tolliver (@NTolliver1987) 21 марта 2018 г.

"Bombing suspect"? You would have called him far worse if he were an immigrant or a person of color. No stupid wall or flight ban would've prevented this. If I had to guess, I'd say it was just another Trump fan spreading hate. He probably was wearing one of those stupid red hats — Maureen Landers (@Maureen0524) 21 марта 2018 г.

A number of Twitter users see the post as a sign of a Republican plot or conspiracy theory, or rather a cunning way to flatter the US law enforcement, which is "on to Trump" in the Mueller probe.

He’s a white, male, christian. Is he also a trumper? — Iroquois (@formy_iroquois) 21 марта 2018 г.

All fucking week long you say nothing. Now your rolling in glee because another is dead. Fuck you asshole. Can't wait to see you in cuffs. pic.twitter.com/J7AzRNMJtD — Junk Man Dave (@MyJunkPile) 21 марта 2018 г.

Say it Dotard. Repeat after me, " thank you FBI for the great work". — Dino318 (@DennisRadcliff3) 21 марта 2018 г.

Others seem to be seriously concerned about the ongoing so-called "Russiagate" investigation, underscoring that the SWAT should contribute to sorting out more critical issues:

Woildn”t it be nice of law enforcement were capable in other areas? You know….like being able to determine when, how and to what end a hostile nation perpetrated a cyber attack upon our democracy? — Bill Reitz (@bill_reitz) 21 марта 2018 г.

