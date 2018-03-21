Register
    US President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One upon return to Andrews Air Force in Maryland on January 18, 2018

    Trump Roasted on Twitter Over 'Good Job' Remark on Texas Bomber

    On the heels of the reports that a suspect in the five bombings in Texas was dead, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to confirm it and thereafter praise the effort of the US law enforcement. "Good job," Trump wrote.

    The online reaction that followed was naturally stormy, especially given the fact that the perpetrator died having detonated an explosive device inside his car, shortly after the Austin SWAT team arrived.

    One user posted a picture mockingly urging to move on to the notorious "witch hunt"– special counsel Mueller's investigation into alleged Russian collusion in the 2016 US presidential vote.

    Some took the chance to again reflect on Trump’s ups and downs:

    Many opted instead to post hilarious pictures, some of them photo shopped:

    Most naturally, the post has attracted a slew of patriotic pro-Trumpers, who weighed in on Trump’s praise, in turn prompting the opposing commenters to react:

    As reports emerged that the Austin explosions bore no traces of global terrorism, some Twitter users quickly upheld the news, beginning to speculate about the idea of "white supremacy" and Trump being eternally at odds with predominantly democratic states:

    Others played upon the stereotypes around surrounding the typically, in their view, US-style, or rather Trump-style methods of dealing with issues:

    A number of Twitter users see the post as a sign of a Republican plot or conspiracy theory, or rather a cunning way to flatter the US law enforcement, which is "on to Trump" in the Mueller probe.

    Others seem to be seriously concerned about the ongoing so-called "Russiagate" investigation, underscoring that the SWAT should contribute to sorting out more critical issues:

    Tags:
    law enforcement, SWAT, Republicans, Democrats, terrorism, bombing, Austin, Texas, United States
