Twitter Slams McCain for Condemning Trump's Congratulatory Message to Putin

US Senator John McCain has lambasted Donald Trump over his phone conversation with Vladimir Putin, in which the US president congratulated his Russian counterpart following his election win.

81-year-old Senator John McCain said that "an American president does not lead the Free World by congratulating dictators on winning sham elections."

"And by doing so with Vladimir Putin, President Trump insulted every Russian citizen who was denied the right to vote in a free and fair election to determine their country's future," McCain added.

However, Twitter users were quick to react to McCain's verbal attack against Trump, with some urging the senator "to lean respect" and consider resigning.

Says the man who picked a holy roller nut job as a running mate, and from the opportunity to put an end to our insanity, poured gas on the fire that ended with Trump. https://t.co/qlf4z3kHgN — Brian Foulkrod (@BrianFoulkrod) 21 марта 2018 г.

It's like you stopped reading after he said "purity tests". Swear to God some of you people would vote for John McCain if he switched parties and talked enough shit about Trump. — Shit Centrists Say🌹 (@IshCentristsSay) 10 марта 2018 г.

I dont live in AZ, but its easy to see McCain is a bitter ex Pres candidate, that tried to set Trump up to be impeached. Whether his cancer had spread to his brain 2 years ago to cause him to behave this way. We wont ever know. He should have resigned last year — TEAM TRUMP (@MomJar1) 10 марта 2018 г.

People who voted for McCain or Romney may not hold your opinions but they don’t deserve your insult. Bill Kristol is a severe trump critic, often more effective than liberals, coming from the right as he does. — Barry Udoff (@BDYOU) 10 марта 2018 г.

I'm old enough to remember when Trump was doomed b/c he dared insult John McCain. — Fishbones (@Fishbones2017) 10 марта 2018 г.

McCain's remarks came after media reports said that in a telephone conversation on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump congratulated Vladimir Putin on his win in the March 18 presidential elections in Russia.

Additionally, the two discussed an array of pressing international issues, including North Korea, Syria, Ukraine and the development of Russian-US relations.