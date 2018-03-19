Jeremy Corbyn's Hat Photo Shopped to Look Like Russian 'Commie'? Oh Wait

Although the BBC Newsnight team officially announced the cap that made the UK’s labourite Jeremy Corbyn look like Lenin had not been specially edited, the effect of the hilarious, from netizens’ point of view, picture was there all the same, prompting a slew of memes on Twitter.

Twitter users seem to have had a really good laugh following the post. Here are some of the memes that have gone viral:

Attn: Owen Jones.

I am 99% certain Corbyn's hat is NOT Photoshopped in this one mate. Are you happy now? What's with you and hats anyway? I thought Korbinski wanted to be a Russian diplomat, so he will be proud of this? pic.twitter.com/Bkng4csa7R — The Core (@SocialM85897394) 18 марта 2018 г.

This is a genuine photo….I took it myself pic.twitter.com/OXP6iwW6um — Marco Berghanz (@MBerghanz) 18 марта 2018 г.

Some Twitter users even managed to see some anti-Corbyn bias on the BBC’s Newsnight production:

The BBC is getting worse. Not content with adding a Lenin cap to Corbyn's head they've also photoshopped in lifelong pro-Russian Stalin fan Seumas Milne & made it look like he's an important figure in Jez's team. pic.twitter.com/nSMamxBQL6 — David Ross (@RossFootball) 19 марта 2018 г.

How dare #Newsnight photoshop a Russian hat on Corbyn to make him look like a Commie? When has he ever wore a Russian hat? pic.twitter.com/AHeX3hVnSl — Daily Referendum (@Daily_Ref) 17 марта 2018 г.

Others wonder why Russians have issued donations to the Conservatives instead of injecting money into "Russian stooge" Corbyn:

If Corbyn is such a Russian stooge, how come the Russian oligarchs give all their money to the Conservatives?



~Andrew Neil — Joseph Dickerson (@joekaren46) 19 марта 2018 г.

BBC staffers officially denied photo shopping the cap, but the pendulum had already been set in motion. BuzzFeed has even launched an experiment, grabbing a similar looking cap at Topshop and trying it on a number of people.

They were then asked one and the same question: "What do you think, does the accessory make you look more Russian?" Reactions differed, but netizens increasingly suggested making a similar shot against the backdrop of the Kremlin, just to stand a better chance of looking Russian.