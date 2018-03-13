Twitter Jeers at 'Crooked' Hillary Saying US Did Not 'Deserve' President Trump

Hillary Clinton told a conference in the Indian city of Mumbai over the past weekend that the United States did not "deserve" Donald Trump's presidency adding that these are "perilous times."

Referring to the 2016 campaign, she noted that she had won the places that are "dynamic and moving forward," as opposed to Trump, who "was looking backwards."

Most importantly, she mentioned many white women being "forced" to vote for President Trump. In particular Clinton expressed a belief that former FBI director James Comey's October 28, 2016 letter to Congress about her private email server cost her support from this part of the electorate – something which met with a storm of reaction online. Some even blamed her for being deeply "out of touch" with reality and the country:

READ MORE: Five Things to Keep Updated on Ms. Haspel, New Head of US' CIA

It Is Obvious Hillary Clinton Is Out Of Touch With Reality Saying Women Were Forced To Vote For President Trump. Just Imagine Having A Conversation With Your Daughters, Sisters, or Wife and Telling Them What To Do. Let That Sink In As You Sleep In A Tent In The Backyard. — Kevin W (@kwilli1046) 13 марта 2018 г.

So essentially she's saying white women can't think for themselves…



And that folks is why she lost!



No politician is more out of touch with this country than HRC!



Our women have ZERO respect for you, Hillary (Falling Down Stairs) Clinton! https://t.co/g34Gxh1uxa — Johnn 🇺🇸MAGA🇺🇸 (@TrumpsDC) 13 марта 2018 г.

Trumpists immediately weighed in on the debate, posting patriotic messages and dubbing Hillary "despicable":

SMDH… @HillaryClinton

You just can't figure out in that hamster wheel of yours

WHY YOU LOST THE ELECTION



For the LAST time,



You lost because of YOU. YOU HILLARY. YOU. YOU. YOU. YOU.



We ARE the DEPLORABLES



But you were and always will be DESPICABLE!



"End of story" pic.twitter.com/tovtQhxjei — ✨Sunshine✨ (@AngelLight2U) 13 марта 2018 г.

There were however those who preferred not to send jabs at Hillary, but merely underscored that she was fantasizing and playing things up:

Clinton, typical #Libraholict, ignores history and fantasizes on what she thinks could be if everyone does exactly as she wants them to. — 🔥David 😇Baker🔥 (@HrrEerren) 13 марта 2018 г.

Many opted for funny comments on some documentary footage from Hillary’s trip, where Hillary was shown falling down and clinging to those who accompanied her. Some even posted assembled videos and compiled memes:

Hillary Clinton can't even walk down stairs by herself and to think that she thought she could run the most powerful country in the world. Laughable. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) 13 марта 2018 г.

Crooked, Drunken Hillary After a Liquid Lunch Falls Twice@HillaryClinton insists she lost because white women listened to their husbands & we don't like African-Americans having rights or women having jobs.



This is who democrats & MSM thought could run our country effectively. pic.twitter.com/SGmMEfgf7I — 🍀 V 🍀 (@vannsmole) 13 марта 2018 г.