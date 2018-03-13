Register
    Hillary Clinton

    Twitter Jeers at 'Crooked' Hillary Saying US Did Not 'Deserve' President Trump

    © AP Photo/ Patrick Semansky
    Viral
    320

    Hillary Clinton told a conference in the Indian city of Mumbai over the past weekend that the United States did not "deserve" Donald Trump's presidency adding that these are "perilous times."

    Referring to the 2016 campaign, she noted that she had won the places that are "dynamic and moving forward," as opposed to Trump, who "was looking backwards."

    Most importantly, she mentioned many white women being "forced" to vote for President Trump. In particular Clinton expressed a belief that former FBI director James Comey's October 28, 2016 letter to Congress about her private email server cost her support from this part of the electorate – something which met with a storm of reaction online. Some even blamed her for being deeply "out of touch" with  reality and the country:

    READ MORE: Five Things to Keep Updated on Ms. Haspel, New Head of US' CIA

    Trumpists immediately weighed in on the debate, posting patriotic messages and dubbing Hillary "despicable":

    There were however those who preferred not to send jabs at Hillary, but merely underscored that she was fantasizing and playing things up:

    Many opted for funny comments on some documentary footage from Hillary’s trip, where Hillary was shown falling down and clinging to those who accompanied her. Some even posted assembled videos and compiled memes:

    Tags:
    Republican, Democrat, rivals, politics, voters, electorate, campaign, 2016 presidential election, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, United States
