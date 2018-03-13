Register
12:56 GMT +313 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants wait for a bus in Sweden (photo used for illustration purpose only)

    79-Year-Old Swede Fined for Hate Crime for 'Serial' Anti-Islamic Scrawls

    © AFP 2018/ ANNE KAURANEN
    Viral
    Get short URL
    2011

    Following the judgment, which featured a conditional sentence and a fine, many Swedes were perplexed over why accusations against the senior vandal were based on the concept of racism and voiced displeasure over how the "hate laws" were implemented.

    A 79-year old senior citizen has been sentenced for inciting racist hatred after having scribbled "F**k Islam" and "F**k Allah" in public places on several occasions, the local Swedish daily newspaper Helsingborgs Dagblad reported.

    The man acknowledged the charges, admitting having scrawled "racist" messages in a shopping mall's restroom and a bus shelter.

    During the trial, the man claimed to have been robbed by a gang of Arabs four years ago, a crime that was never solved. By his own admission, this incident soured his outlook on Islam and its proponents and write slurs in public places.

    The district court, however, refused to regard the robbery as a provocation, as it had taken place several years earlier. Therefore, the man was slapped with a conditional sentence and 40 daily fines of SEK 100 — about $12.13 per day. If legal fees are taken into account, his guilty pleasure will have cost him SEK 12,300 ($1,500).

    READ MORE: Sweden's 90-Year-Old First Female Party Leader Sentenced for 'Hitler Salute'

    The judgment prompted criticism of the current Swedish law against hate crimes and its enforcement in this instance.

    "Inciting hate against a group of people?! Yes, according to the district court. I repeat: The law is a rubber article and is used inconsistently (we never see corresponding cases in 'hate crimes' against, for example, Christianity) and it must be limited!" lawyer Ilan Sadé, who leads the liberal-conservative Citizens' Coalition party, tweeted.

    ​Other users wondered when Allah and Islam became a "population group," as the legal definition of the crime says.

    "Blasphemy Laws in full bloom in Sweden. How on earth can this be 'incitement toward population group?' Does it mean you cannot say 'f**k god?' 'F**k religion?' Is religion a people's group?" writer, blogger and journalist Katerina Janouch asked rhetorically.

    ​"Seriously, we do not have profanity laws in Sweden, right? How can 'f**k Islam' and 'f**k Allah' constitute racism and incitement toward people's group? Had it been the same if he wrote 'f**k God' and 'f**k Christians?' If not why is that?" user Sir Mats Ekberg wrote.

    ​"F**k Christnianity, f**k Jesus. Will the police be after me now?" another user tried to test the practical application of the law.

    READ MORE: Swedish 'Thought Police' Brings Elderly Ladies to Justice for 'Hate Speech'

    At present, there is no act prohibiting blasphemy in Swedish law, as the general principle developed over the 20th century is to regard religion as a private matter. Historically, though, specific blasphemy laws were in place after being introduced by King Erik XIV in 1563. In 1970, a law focusing on "minority groups" of a specific race, skin color, national or ethnic origin, faith or sexual orientation, thus not protecting religion as such, but rather its practitioners.

    READ MORE: Outrage Over 'Allahu Akbar' Sprayed on Swedish Church (PHOTOS)

    Related:

    Thousands of Swedes Chip In to Protest Heinous Gang Rape Acquittal
    Sweden's 90-Year-Old First Female Party Leader Sentenced for 'Hitler Salute'
    Swedish 'Thought Police' Brings Elderly Ladies to Justice for 'Hate Speech'
    Outrage Over 'Allahu Akbar' Sprayed on Swedish Church (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    Islamaphobia, hate speech, Islam, hate crimes, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    100th Anniversary of Moving the Capital from St. Petersburg to Moscow
    100th Anniversary of Moving the Capital From St. Petersburg to Moscow
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok