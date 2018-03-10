Register
16:38 GMT +310 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Baddiewinkle

    'Stealing Yo Man Since 1928': Forget Kardashian, Meet Real Instagram Queen

    © Photo: Facebook / baddiewinkle
    Viral
    Get short URL
    121

    Meet the coolest grandma on the planet, who has over three million Instagram followers and has been on the cover of Paper Magazine and the face of MAC cosmetics at the ripe age of only 89!

    Helen Ruth Elam Van Winkle better known as Baddiewinkle is an American internet personality. She came into the spotlight at the age of 85 becoming an internet sensation after her great granddaughter uploaded an image of Baddiewinkle wearing a tie-dye to Instagram.

    She is known for wearing eccentric clothing, promoting the legalization of marijuana, and her Instagram tag line “Stealing yo man since 1928” has become a popular saying among young adults.

    A post shared by BADDiE (@baddiewinkle) on Feb 24, 2018 at 4:24pm PST

    A post shared by BADDiE (@baddiewinkle) on Dec 25, 2017 at 11:32am PST

    Baddiewinkle was born on July 18, 1928 in Hazard, Kentucky. She grew up on a farm, and spent 28 years working for Dresser Industries ordering gauges for machines.

    She spent her days with engineers and her nights raising her children and grandchildren.

    A post shared by BADDiE (@baddiewinkle) on Apr 6, 2015 at 12:16pm PDT

    During an interview with CNN Money, Baddiewinkle explained that her husband Earl died in a car accident on their 35th wedding anniversary, and that her son had died of bone cancer.

    "I lost my husband and my son, and I got tired of grieving so, I reinvented me," she said.

    She is  living proof that age really is just a number and despite her struggles, she didn’t let her issues get the best of her.

    A post shared by BADDiE (@baddiewinkle) on Jul 16, 2015 at 4:48pm PDT

    A post shared by BADDiE (@baddiewinkle) on Nov 8, 2015 at 12:10pm PST


    The fabulous Baddiewinkle has partnerships with companies like Burger King, she has graced the cover of Paper Magazine, and was even featured on M.A.C's website.

    Her vibrant and, at times, controversial style has garnered the attention of fashion designers.

    A post shared by BADDiE (@baddiewinkle) on Feb 15, 2016 at 4:29pm PST

    She has amassed a pretty large circle of celebrity friends. She's best friends with Khloe Kardashian and Miley Cyrus to name just a few.

    A post shared by BADDiE (@baddiewinkle) on Mar 7, 2016 at 2:41pm PST

    A post shared by BADDiE (@baddiewinkle) on Dec 19, 2016 at 3:28pm PST

    A post shared by BADDiE (@baddiewinkle) on Dec 5, 2015 at 3:05pm PST

    In 2016 she was named "Instagrammer of the Year" at the Shorty Awards.

    Related:

    'Have F**king Respect!' Australian Playboy's Women's Day PHOTO Cracks Instagram
    Model Banned on Instagram Over Fears She Could Influence Italian Elections
    Users Say Facebook, Instagram Down Around US, Europe & Asia
    'Sexy as Hell': Hot Military Babes Set Instagram on Fire (PHOTOS)
    'We Only Come in a Double Pack': Meet Instagram's Hottest Twins (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    Instagram, society, fashion, celebrity, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cream of the Crop from the Geneva Motor Show
    Cream of the Crop From the Geneva Motor Show
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok