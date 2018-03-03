Hundreds Gather for an Epic Snowball Battle in Bristol (VIDEO)

As Storm Emma has England covered in a white blanket, over 300 people, including students and employees from Bristol University, decided to really make this unexpected abundance of snow count.

The event, which was promptly dubbed "Massive Snowball Fight," was first proposed by student Carlos Sandin as a joke, but after around 2,000 registered on Facebook, it became very real.

Sandin even made up a set of rules, although we're not sure how strictly they were followed or enforced. Either way, here they are:

1. Snow balls only (no rocks, no sticks, no ice etc.)

2. No snow balls thrown until 3 p.m.

3. If you're not part of the fight (taking a break) put your hands up and move out the way

4. Don't hit anyone with their hands up

5. Don't hit anyone with a camera (or the drone)

6. Take care of each other, don't be a d*ck

7. Have fun!

8. Snowmen/women are protected citizens, if you hit one you're getting bundled…

Viking thunder clap to kick off the great downs snowball fight 👏 ❄



​ Overall, Massive Snowball Fight was a definite success, some snowballers even compared it to a scene out of Braveheart.