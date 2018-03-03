Hundreds Gather for an Epic Snowball Battle in Bristol (VIDEO)

The event, which was promptly dubbed "Massive Snowball Fight," was first proposed by student Carlos Sandin as a joke, but after around 2,000 registered on Facebook, it became very real.
Sandin even made up a set of rules, although we're not sure how strictly they were followed or enforced. Either way, here they are:
1. Snow balls only (no rocks, no sticks, no ice etc.)
2. No snow balls thrown until 3 p.m.
3. If you're not part of the fight (taking a break) put your hands up and move out the way
4. Don't hit anyone with their hands up
5. Don't hit anyone with a camera (or the drone)
6. Take care of each other, don't be a d*ck
7. Have fun!
8. Snowmen/women are protected citizens, if you hit one you're getting bundled…
Viking thunder clap to kick off the great downs snowball fight 👏 ❄— Best of Bristol (@BristolBestof) March 3, 2018
🎥 by batthewmarneson Instagram pic.twitter.com/z7dwYNxNZR
— Bristol Life Mag (@BristolLifeMag) March 3, 2018
Overall, Massive Snowball Fight was a definite success, some snowballers even compared it to a scene out of Braveheart.
