Register
12:47 GMT +302 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A life-size rubber doll named Roxxxy is on display during the Adult Entertainment Expo in Las Vegas (photo used for illustration purpose)

    Where 'Girls Don't Say No': Denmark Opens First Sex Doll Brothel (PHOTO)

    © AP Photo/ Paul Sakuma
    Viral
    Get short URL
    205

    On the day of its opening, described as "hectic" by the owners, Doll House, Denmark's first sex doll brothel, served 18 customers. Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, the BDSM room was the most visited.

    The city of Århus has received the distinction of becoming home to Denmark's first brothel with sex dolls. The venue, aptly named Doll House, markets itself as "the place where all gentlemen are welcome and where girls don't say no," Århus Stiftstidende reported.

    Director Maria Nielsen described the premiere as "hectic," as extra measures had to be taken to ensure that there were no customers during a guided tour for the journalists. By her admission, the public interest was immense, which was good for publicity.

    Before the opening night, the sex dolls were used in a "trial run." "There were 25 test subjects, and two of them re-appeared during the premiere," Maria Nielsen said.

    Despite rising public interest, sexologist Jakob Olrik has argued that sex dolls will never replace sex between two people.

    "It's more like masturbation than sex. It takes at least two people to have sex, and the doll is not yet a person," Olrik told the Lokalavisen daily.

    Similarly, fellow sexologist Joan Ørting ventured that Doll House will rather become a museum than a real brothel.

    By contrast, Maria Nielsen saw a bright future for her enterprise as a place for people to implement their fantasies "in a safe way."

    ​At present, Doll House offers five sex dolls in four differently-themed rooms — a doctor's room, a classroom, a living room and a sado-mazo room, equipped with a swing, a rack, a crucifix and other tools. Incidentally the latter room drew the most customers.

    Inside the Doll House, a hostess shows customers around and instructs on the dos and the don'ts of doll sex, i.e. which positions are to be avoided for risk of damage.

    The dolls, which have regular Danish names like Marie, are made of thermoplastic rubber and stainless steel, weigh about 50 kilograms and can be used for all types of sex. They are cleaned and sprayed after use, but it's up to the customer whether to use a condom or not, Århus Stiftstidende reported.

    ​"A woman can be with a man and half an hour later she is with another man. This is no different," Nielsen argued.

    The owners described the customers as "the shy type who doesn't dare to go to a regular prostitute," "the neglected man who doesn't get enough attention at home" or "people with a fetish." Since a sex doll costs up to DKK 18,000 ($3,000), many think it is too expensive. Spending time at the Doll House costs DKK 500 (83$) for half an hour or up to DKK 3,500 ($580) for three hours with four dolls.

    ​The smallest of the dolls is 148 centimeters tall, but has and adult appearance to comply with the EU regulations on sex with minors. According to Doll House partner Rasmus Fink, there are plans to expand the assortment with male and pregnant sex dolls.

    READ MORE: All Dolled Up: Finnish Foundation Promotes Sex Dolls Against Child Abuse

    Related:

    All Dolled Up: Finnish Foundation Promotes Sex Dolls Against Child Abuse
    Tags:
    brothel, sex doll, Aarhus, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cute Cat-alogue: Furry Felines to Brighten Up Your Day
    Cute Cat-alogue: Furry Felines to Brighten Up Your Day
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok