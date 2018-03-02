'Melania's Breasts' and Other Names Americans Suggest for New Russian Missiles

During his annual state-of-the-nation address, Russian President Vladimir Putin presented a new array of weapons, including hyper sophisticated missiles.

Following his speech, President Putin announced a “name-that-weapon” contest for the new global-range cruise missile, the unmanned underwater drone and laser weaponry. The Russian Embassy in the United States has suggested that Americans should also take part in the game on Twitter.

Take part in Vladimir Putin announced name-that-weapon contest for @Russia’s new global-range cruise missile, unmanned underwater drone & laser weaponry

Follow @MoD_Russia🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/3itKQ35bxq — Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) 1 марта 2018 г.

Twitterians were quick to come up with the most bizarre names for the arms, with some of them being extremely creative and hilarious. Many social media users considered the announced weapons to actually be non-existent…

“Melania’s Breasts.”



Because they’re just as fake. — Douglas Higgins (@DouglasHiggins8) 1 марта 2018 г.​

The Trump. It's orange, it belongs to you, and it destroys everything it comes in contact with. — Mary Burge (@mwburge1) 1 марта 2018 г.

Variant 1. Columbus (he discovered America, he'll close it) — PRODUMAN (@PRODUMAN) 1 марта 2018 г.

You can name your toy ''The Dotard'' or ''The Orange Buffoon'' after tRUMP. — J.G.New York🇺🇸 (@GomezSantos22) 2 марта 2018 г.

Can't get link to open, my name suggestion. THE WALL

Since America can't seem to build one. — Bruce Tedrow (@TedrowBruce) 1 марта 2018 г.

…but still were really into the game:

Shall we call it "From Russia with love"? — Albert Klyachkin (@AlbertKlyachkin) 2 марта 2018 г.

name it "Tsar Missile" "Tsar Drone" and "Tsar laser weaponry"

..in addition to"Tsar Cannon" and "Tsar Bell")) — Тарас Барняк (@tarasbarniak1) 2 марта 2018 г.

#MRGA Make russia great again and the "EqualizerV" — Insyde Man (@InsydeMan) 1 марта 2018 г.

On March 1, during his address to the Federal Assembly, President Putin announced that Russia was creating new defense systems in response to the United States' deployment of anti-missile defense systems "both in the US and outside its borders." He proceeded to say that in late 2017, Russia successfully tested a completely new type of armament "unmatched in the world" — a nuclear-powered missile.

Following this announcement, Putin declared the beginning of the active phase of SARMAT missile system tests, saying that the new weapons would be invulnerable to interception as its capabilities allow it to bypass any missile defense. Furthermore, the country has also developed underwater drones capable of operating at enormous depths and intercontinenal distances.