Double Satisfaction: A New Vibrator That Can Order Pizza

RubGrub is a new vibrator accessory developed by the adult entertainment website CamSoda together with Hong Kong-based sex toys manufacturer Lovense.
It is essentially a programmable 3D-printed Bluetooth button that is installed on a Lovense Nora Rabbit and is pre-programmed with payment and delivery information, allowing its user to order a large cheese pizza from Domino’s with a single effortless motion.
While at this time RubGrub owners can only order a Domino’s pizza with their device, CamSoda intends to add other restaurant chains in the near future, including those serving Chinese and Mexican cuisines.
