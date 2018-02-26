Double Satisfaction: A New Vibrator That Can Order Pizza

A recently unveiled sex toy is designed to help its user replenish energy and satiate hunger after dealing with their other carnal appetites.

RubGrub is a new vibrator accessory developed by the adult entertainment website CamSoda together with Hong Kong-based sex toys manufacturer Lovense.

It is essentially a programmable 3D-printed Bluetooth button that is installed on a Lovense Nora Rabbit and is pre-programmed with payment and delivery information, allowing its user to order a large cheese pizza from Domino’s with a single effortless motion.

"Masturbation, while ultimately enjoyable, can be a strenuous physical activity during which an individual exerts a lot of energy and burns many calories. Inevitably, once someone has climaxed, they feel lethargic and hungry," CamSoda Vice President Daryn Parker said in a statement cited by Mashable.

While at this time RubGrub owners can only order a Domino’s pizza with their device, CamSoda intends to add other restaurant chains in the near future, including those serving Chinese and Mexican cuisines.