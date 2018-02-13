Actor Not So Thrilled About Dildo Inspired by His 'The Shape of Water' Character

XenoCat Artifacts announced they would start selling a sex toy based on Amphibian Man’s character; the silicon dildo reflects the way the adult oriented site sees the creature’s penis.
"With a light chuckle, I can tell you it’s not exactly what I’d hoped for. After pouring my heart, soul, blood, sweat, and tears into this romantic, beautiful, magical role, the last thing I want to be remembered for is a silicone appendage that comes in two sizes," said Doug Jones, the actor playing Amphibian Man in the movie, commenting on the news.
Embrace. #TheShapeofWater pic.twitter.com/g4XSKAVRNv— The Shape of Water (@shapeofwater) 7 февраля 2018 г.
The price of the bizarre toy varies depending on its size and "firmness": a "medium" dildo costs $70, while a "small" runs for $50.
"I’m sure Dunkirk doesn’t have that problem," the movie’s director Guillermo del Toro made a joke about the toy. "I don’t think it’s an accurate representation. It’s some form of fan art… I guess," The Wrap cited him as saying.
So proud of @RealGDT,my favorite filmmaker ever, with his BEST DIRECTOR wins at both the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards.@shapeofwater still playing in North American cinemas, now in Mexico, soon in Australia, and coming at you in February, Europe!! pic.twitter.com/PvHY4I1Qgs— Doug Jones (@actordougjones) 13 января 2018 г.
