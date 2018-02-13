Actor Not So Thrilled About Dildo Inspired by His 'The Shape of Water' Character

Not only did Guillermo del Toro’s work impress the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and receive 13 Oscar nominations but it had also become an inspiration for another kind of statuette.

XenoCat Artifacts announced they would start selling a sex toy based on Amphibian Man’s character; the silicon dildo reflects the way the adult oriented site sees the creature’s penis.

"With a light chuckle, I can tell you it’s not exactly what I’d hoped for. After pouring my heart, soul, blood, sweat, and tears into this romantic, beautiful, magical role, the last thing I want to be remembered for is a silicone appendage that comes in two sizes," said Doug Jones, the actor playing Amphibian Man in the movie, commenting on the news.

READ MORE: 'In Faith I Will Succeed': Sex Doll Pimp Unveils Bizarre Brothel

The price of the bizarre toy varies depending on its size and "firmness": a "medium" dildo costs $70, while a "small" runs for $50.

"I’m sure Dunkirk doesn’t have that problem," the movie’s director Guillermo del Toro made a joke about the toy. "I don’t think it’s an accurate representation. It’s some form of fan art… I guess," The Wrap cited him as saying.