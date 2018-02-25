Register
    From left: Frank Hordler (Germany), Ilya Kablukov (Russia) and Danny aus den Birken (Germany) during the final match between Russia and Germany in the men's ice hockey tournament at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

    'Never Has Losing Been So Fun': Germany Graciously Accepts Olympic Hockey Silver

    Germany's largest daily newspaper has offered readers its take on Germany's fantastic ascent and sudden death loss to Russia in overtime.

    "So bitter! But so great! Never has a loss been so much fun!" Bild quipped, commenting on the aftermath of the dramatic gold medal game between Russia and Germany, with ended 4:3 in overtime with the Russians taking the win.

    Bild emphasized that the Russians were the favorite to win from the outset, but that the German team forced them to fight tooth and nail, and played with tremendous enthusiasm, tenacity and skill. The paper offered special praise for German goalie Danny aus den Birken, who it said had played "the game of his life" on Sunday. 

    Commenting on the Bild article, the essence of which had been translated into Russian by RIA Novosti, Russian readers praised the Germans' rising hockey power status, and said that they would love to see Russia play more against a strong German team.

    "The Germans…played stunningly, and let them always stay ahead of Canada and Sweden! The game proved very rough, and Germany's loss was very tight. The game was neck and neck. Well done to the Russians and the Germans, and thanks for this kind of game," Valentin wrote.

    "The Germans didn't lose, but took a worthy second place. Well done to their excellent team; they thrashed the Swedes and Canadians," Gennady added.

    "I almost got a heart attack from how our team played. But thankfully everything ended well. The Germans were very good, and if not for the removal of one of their players, maybe things could have ended differently. Russians have a tradition, to first bring everything to a lamentable state, and then to turn around and win at the last moment," Maiklm added.

    The Russian men's hockey team's win gave Russia its first Olympic hockey gold since 1992. Germany, meanwhile, received its first medal finish since 1976 in Innsbruck, and its first-ever silver.

    The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang wrapped up on Sunday. The men's hockey victory was of special importance to Russia following multiple doping bans before and during the Games left the winter sport superpower severely depleted, and forced to compete without a flag or anthem.

    Tags:
    Olympics, men's hockey, hockey, Russia, Germany
