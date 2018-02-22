These Japanese Pillows are Comfy, Cute AND Sexy

Felissimo's You+More brand, which name itself is a word play on "humor," took inspiration from the vegetable kingdom for their latest line of adorable products.

The new item added to their wonderfully weird homeware collection is a soft and cuddly pillow shaped like… a sexy daikon radish.

You might never have heard of one, but it's actually a hashtag popping up every now and then on social media when someone comes across a Japanese white radish that looks as if it's posing for Playboy.

For anyone not lucky enough to find a seductive radish to share on the 'gram, the new Sexy Daikon Body Pillow is now available in two sizes: medium and big.