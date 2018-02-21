Balotelli Calls Out to Find Putin on Red Square (VIDEO)

As Nice FC players arrived in Moscow for the return leg of their round of 32 matchup against Lokomotiv, their star striker was seen in the heart of the capital looking for maybe the only Russian he's familiar with.

While strolling through the Red Square, Mario Balotelli was apparently told that this is where Vladimir Putin resides. The infamous Italian striker didn't think twice before shouting out: "Putin, where are you?"

Марио Балотелли гуляет по Красной площади. Тут все понятно без перевода 😉 pic.twitter.com/iHeTM7pmvl — СЭ Футбол (@football_se) February 21, 2018

​A more self-reserved teammate was quick to hush him up, but it remains to be seen if Balotelli is available for the French side tomorrow. The hosts hold a 3-2 lead after the away leg in Nice.