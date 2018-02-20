Register
    Marissa Rae Lees

    'Sexy as Hell': Hot Military Babes Set Instagram on Fire (PHOTOS)

    © Photo: Instagram/Marissa Rae Lees
    World’s sexiest soldiers have taken social media by storm with sizzling photographs showing that serving in the army doesn’t mean you can’t look hot.

    Active marines and former US servicewomen have hundreds of thousands of followers on their Instagram accounts, where they demonstrate their great fit bodies and good looks.

    These stunning soldier babes are leaving many people thinking of joining the Marine Corps.

    A post shared by TARA L (@imtarable) on Feb 5, 2018 at 5:51pm PST

    A post shared by T. Kottwitz (@tbbyxoxo) on Aug 14, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

    US Marine Marissa Rae Lees caused a stir after posting dozens of photos of herself in uniform. The soldier shows off her incredible body following tough workout routines.

    Former US marine Tara L has more than 52,000 fans on Instagram, where she has posted hundreds of jaw-dropping photos.

    One follower wrote under a photo, “Sexy as hell and perfection.”

    A post shared by TARA L (@imtarable) on Jan 26, 2018 at 4:49pm PST

    Another added: “You’re why America is great.”

    A post shared by TARA L (@imtarable) on Jan 10, 2018 at 6:19pm PST

    US war veteran soldier in Afghanistan, known as “tbbyxoxo” on Instagram has fired her way into the hearts of thousands with her perfect, mind-boggling looks.

     

    A post shared by T. Kottwitz (@tbbyxoxo) on Dec 15, 2017 at 4:17pm PST

    One user wrote, “Damn if y’all got drill instructors that look like this I’m switching to the marines.”

    A post shared by T. Kottwitz (@tbbyxoxo) on Oct 9, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

    A post shared by T. Kottwitz (@tbbyxoxo) on Jun 29, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

