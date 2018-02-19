Titillation on the Ice: Skater Suffers 'Revealing' Wardrobe Malfunction (VIDEO)

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron have finished their performance and took second place despite the odds. Their determination ravished Twitter users.

A French Olympic ice dancer duet suffered some awkward moments as the top section of Gabriella Papadakis’ dress tore apart during their performance, making her breast slightly visible. Despite the embarrassing wardrobe failure, the pair managed to finish their routine, and though such malfunctions usually lead to a withdrawal of points, they nonetheless secured second place.

Gabriella later admitted that it was the “worst nightmare” she could have imagined happening during the Olympics. Her partner, Cizeron, added that losing points for accidents that no one has control over is “frustrating”.

​Twitter users expressed their support to the ice dancer, noting that she deserves a medal just for finishing the routine under such circumstances:

They should just give #GabriellaPAPADAKIS a medal for finishing her program sans costume like a CHAMP. — AmandaRenee (@29mangos) 19 февраля 2018 г.

Poor Gabriella. Mad respect for her for staying strong during the performance and finishing it. Off course she couldn't be 100% focus bc of that but she still finished it! Idk what i would have done. #PapadakisCizeron

And the people hating on her for that: fuck you. — chachi (@LoveSoundsregui) 19 февраля 2018 г.

That was devastating to happen at the olympics, but these two are true artists and will show the world what makes them the best tomorrow evening. #PapadakisCizeron #WinterOlympics #PyeongChang2018 #IceDance — Vince Pai (@VincePai) 19 февраля 2018 г.

I so feel for Gabriella Papadakis. You work your whole lives for this moment. World, let’s not let their performance boil down to a wardrobe malfunction. #PapadakisCizeron #Olympics2018 pic.twitter.com/kXKnhrVIsY — Lien Yeung (@LienY) 19 февраля 2018 г.

​However, some people noted that wardrobe the malfunction was not the only problem with the routine and suggested that the final score was still too high for them:

alright, so i know nothing (nothing) about ice dancing, but i'm 81.93% sure #papadakiscizeron just gave a sloppy performance that should've landed them below the 80pt. mark #Olympics — rj (@rjsheddwrites) 19 февраля 2018 г.

Hm. Was really looking forward to watching the #papadakiscizeron Short Dance for a fair comparison but it seemed really sloppy… even before the wardrobe malfunction. She almost knocked him over on their twizzles and yet they score above an 80. — Ace (@acebae_) 19 февраля 2018 г.

​And some even suggested a more radical approach to solve such problems in skating…