20:34 GMT +319 February 2018
    Figure Skating - Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics - Ice Dance short dance competition - Gangneung Ice Arena - Gangneung, South Korea - February 19, 2018 - Guillaume Cizeron and Gabriella Papadakis of France perform

    Titillation on the Ice: Skater Suffers 'Revealing' Wardrobe Malfunction (VIDEO)

    Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron have finished their performance and took second place despite the odds. Their determination ravished Twitter users.

    A French Olympic ice dancer duet suffered some awkward moments as the top section of Gabriella Papadakis’ dress tore apart during their performance, making her breast slightly visible. Despite the embarrassing wardrobe failure, the pair managed to finish their routine, and though such malfunctions usually lead to a withdrawal of points, they nonetheless secured second place.

    Gabriella later admitted that it was the “worst nightmare” she could have imagined happening during the Olympics. Her partner, Cizeron, added that losing points for accidents that no one has control over is “frustrating”.

    ​Twitter users expressed their support to the ice dancer, noting that she deserves a medal just for finishing the routine under such circumstances:

    ​However, some people noted that wardrobe the malfunction was not the only problem with the routine and suggested that the final score was still too high for them:

    ​And some even suggested a more radical approach to solve such problems in skating…

    ice skating, mishaps, breast, fail, malfunction, Olympics, 2018 Winter Olympics, China, Pyeongchang
