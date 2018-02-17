Sex and Candy: Duterte Blasts Condoms, Claims They ‘Aren’t Pleasurable’

The Philippine head of state has moved to criticize one of the oldest methods of contraception and sexually-transmitted disease prevention, arguing that it diminishes pleasure during intercourse.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, well known for his flamboyant speeches and uncanny ability to trigger outrage among human rights organizations with his remarks, has once again managed to incite public ire. He insisted that condoms "aren’t pleasurable" and that their use should be avoided, according to The Age.

While addressing returning overseas workers, most of them women, Duterte urged them to use "free" contraceptive pills instead of condoms during sex.

In order to illustrate his point, Duterte reportedly put an unwrapped piece of candy in his mouth and told the audience to "try eating it without unwrapping it."

"Eat it. That’s what a condom is like," Duterte remarked.

Earlier the Philippine leader evoked a barrage of criticism and outrage from human rights groups and feminists after he issued an order to the country's soldiers to shoot female rebels in the genitals to render them "useless."