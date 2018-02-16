Register
16:23 GMT +316 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Chinese actor Lou Naiming (C) performs a skit on a Lunar New Year gala in Beijing, China, February 15, 2018

    How 'Racist' Chinese Lunar Gala Divided an Audience Over Blackface & Big Bottom

    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    China's most popular annual New Year's holiday TV program has embarrassed itself with a racist scandal; a gag involving a woman dressed up like an African was jeered for its blatant discrimination.

    China's annual CCTV Lunar gala, which was shown worldwide on Thursday night and gathered a whopping 800 million viewers,  included a comedy sketch in which a Chinese woman put on blackface and a giant fake bottom to portray an elderly African lady – something which immediately caused an uproar on the Internet.

    Belarusian President's Son Nikolai Lukashenko plays piano, extending Spring Festival greeting
    © Photo: CCTV+
    Belarusian President's Son Wishes China's Xi a Happy New Year Like a Boss (VIDEO)

    In the skit, which reportedly aimed to celebrate China's warmer relations with the African nations, she was joined by a monkey, apparently played by a black actor.

    READ MORE: Brands Let the Dogs Out for Lunar New Year to Charm China's Luxury Shoppers

    Like the other African performers, such as the dancers who opened the scene, he won a lot of compassion from netizens, who said that those aboriginal Africans, speaking not a word of Chinese, had been stung by the show. 

    It opened with a performance by a number of black women, who played the role of personnel on the new Chinese-built Kenyan express train, which has won the praise of the African nation.

    Still, it was the next short verbal exchange that provoked the most condemnation. In it, the host was approached by a young black woman, apparently his stage fiancée, and further introduced to her mother – a Chinese actress with her face painted black, wearing big buttocks from the stage props and a basket of fruit on top of her head.

    After a bit of a wordplay, she theatrically exclaimed how much she loved China, noting that the world’s second biggest economy had done a lot for Africa.

    The words further fueled the online debate, with some claiming the portrayal of the mixed nation love story "is disgusting", as Twitter user Maroon wrote.

    Another Twitter user noted the incident made her feel ashamed for the Chinese people at large:

    Some ironically remarked that there is nothing notable in playing with the most stereotypical racist remarks against Africa:

    Nevertheless, there are voices in defense of the sketch, calling on the audience to see the irony in it and ignore the drawbacks in the way it was performed.

    Interestingly, since blackface has been a sensitive subject in Western media for decades, censors have removed a string of articles in the mainland social media writing about the incident.

    READ MORE: Chinese New Year Festivities in Russia Dissolve Cultural Distance

    Most notably, blackface was once popular in the United States, particularly in minstrel shows featuring white performers using blackface to depict dark-skinned people. These appeared in the 19th century and remained on television until as recently as the 1970s.

    Related:

    China Records 1st Human Case of H7N4 Bird Flu
    Belarusian Prez's Son Wishes China's Xi a Happy New Year Like a Boss (VIDEO)
    'Post Brexit Conflict of Power': No Gaffe in South China Sea Dispute - Analyst
    China Approaches Parity With US Military in All Domains - PACOM Chief
    US Intelligence: Pakistan Expanding Nuclear Program, Drawing Closer to China
    Tags:
    sketch, Blackface, stage, performance, racism, Chinese New Year, Africa, China, Kenya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    NATO cartoon
    Attracting Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok