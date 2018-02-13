'Ovaries Before Brovaries': Galentine's Day Latest Hype on Social Media

A day before the Valentine’s celebration of romance social media reminds everyone of a newer festivity dedicated to salute all women - Galentine’s Day. What started as a non-official holiday, is now gaining more traction in the light of the #MeToo movement, for those marking the day with extended female solidarity.

The notion of Galentine's Day was first introduced in 2010 on the television show Parks and Recreation by the character Leslie Knope, played by US actress Amy Poehler.

It has been marked yearly ever since mostly in the western culture, with mentions surfacing online right before Valentine's Day.

"Every February 13, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style."

Female users, their supporters and businesses — it is another opportunity to push sales after all — took to online platforms to "celebrate ladies celebrating ladies."

To all girls and women today, celebrate and cherish your awesome friendships (and stuff yourselves silly with pancakes of course) 🥞#GalentinesDay #sisterhood #foodforthesoul pic.twitter.com/VdyyqLbFmF — Tender (@TenderUK) February 13, 2018​

Have you thought about celebrating #GalentinesDay? If not, here's why you should start! https://t.co/Q4He9znjhB pic.twitter.com/gdclF2hGxj — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) February 7, 2018​

Happy #GalentinesDay 💕💕💕 Tag the girls that make you feel like a Spice Girl below! 🌈 pic.twitter.com/HvaTqgx9g2 — Skinnydip London (@SkinnydipLondon) February 13, 2018​

This February 13th, we’re inviting you to gather all your ladies for an experience like no other. We're celebrating #GalentinesDay! Tell us whom your Galentines are and why and we'll shower you with sweet surprises to make your day that much more exciting! pic.twitter.com/kGPPoICctP — Project Eve (@MyProjectEve) February 12, 2018​

#MeToo has been used millions of times over in 85 countries, exposing harassment at the heart of Hollywood and groping and assault across the globe in every walk of life.