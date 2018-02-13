'Ovaries Before Brovaries': Galentine's Day Latest Hype on Social Media

The notion of Galentine's Day was first introduced in 2010 on the television show Parks and Recreation by the character Leslie Knope, played by US actress Amy Poehler.
It has been marked yearly ever since mostly in the western culture, with mentions surfacing online right before Valentine's Day.
"Every February 13, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style."
Female users, their supporters and businesses — it is another opportunity to push sales after all — took to online platforms to "celebrate ladies celebrating ladies."
To all girls and women today, celebrate and cherish your awesome friendships (and stuff yourselves silly with pancakes of course) 🥞#GalentinesDay #sisterhood #foodforthesoul pic.twitter.com/VdyyqLbFmF— Tender (@TenderUK) February 13, 2018
Happy #GalentinesDay! Tag your Galentine! 😅😋😍 pic.twitter.com/pdm5JpO8Fu— Blu Digital (@Blu_Digital) February 13, 2018
Have you thought about celebrating #GalentinesDay? If not, here's why you should start! https://t.co/Q4He9znjhB pic.twitter.com/gdclF2hGxj— Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) February 7, 2018
I'M NOT CRYING YOU'RE CRYING #GalentinesDay pic.twitter.com/KDwsSVbuyk— Tegan Jones (@Tegan_Writes) February 13, 2018
Happy #GalentinesDay 💕💕💕 Tag the girls that make you feel like a Spice Girl below! 🌈 pic.twitter.com/HvaTqgx9g2— Skinnydip London (@SkinnydipLondon) February 13, 2018
OKAY LADIES NOW LET’S GET IN FORMATION 🙌🏾 #GalentinesDay #Acrimony pic.twitter.com/Vv1djBvHe0— Tyler Perry's Acrimony (@AcrimonyMovie) February 11, 2018
Loved spending #GalentinesDay with my girls thanks to @JetSuiteX & @stsblue ✈️ @GretchenRossi @jackiemelby @Caitlin_OConnor @traceykeyser @RachelAMullins pic.twitter.com/loRvgH6Jwc— Ali Levine (@AliLevineDesign) February 8, 2018
This February 13th, we’re inviting you to gather all your ladies for an experience like no other. We're celebrating #GalentinesDay! Tell us whom your Galentines are and why and we'll shower you with sweet surprises to make your day that much more exciting! pic.twitter.com/kGPPoICctP— Project Eve (@MyProjectEve) February 12, 2018
#MeToo has been used millions of times over in 85 countries, exposing harassment at the heart of Hollywood and groping and assault across the globe in every walk of life.
It's always a good day to support equality, but today is better than some. Check out and share these hashtags:#visiblewomen: great artists and their work#GalentinesDay: becoming a serious day for female empowerment— Britt F. Frey (@brittfrey) February 13, 2018
And, as always, #metoo, which I didn't know started in 2006.
All comments
Show new comments (0)