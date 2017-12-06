Social Media Reacts to #MeToo Movement as TIME's 2017 Person of the Year

Five women pose for the front cover — Ashley Judd, Susan Fowler, Adama Iwu, Taylor Swift and Isabel Pascual — with the text printed alongside: 'The Silence Breakers. The voices that launched a movement.'
The Silence Breakers are TIME's Person of the Year 2017 #TIMEPOY https://t.co/mLgNTveY9z pic.twitter.com/GBo9z57RVG— TIME (@TIME) December 6, 2017
#MeToo has been used millions of times over in 85 countries, exposing harassment at the heart of Hollywood and groping and assault across the globe in every walk of life.
'I was angry.' @taylorswift13 on what powered her sexual assault testimony #TIMEPOY https://t.co/MYHHwtRocJ pic.twitter.com/TQ3jnTpACD— TIME (@TIME) December 6, 2017
"Along with those of hundreds of others, and of many men as well, "have unleashed one of the highest-velocity shifts in our culture since the 1960s," wrote TIME's editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal.
The reason the Silence Breakers have been awarded TIME's Person of the Year is: "For giving voice to open secrets, for moving whisper networks onto social networks, for pushing us all to stop accepting the unacceptable, the Silence Breakers are the 2017 Person of the Year."
.@Alyssa_Milano and @SelmaBlair on raising boys #TIMEPOY pic.twitter.com/dPHip2yYQ5— TIME (@TIME) December 6, 2017
I applaud the movement. However @Alyssa_Milano ‘s comment that men need to protect women is in contrast with the move towards equality. We need to be respected as equals always in all ways.— Vanessa (@Vanniivy007) December 6, 2017
Social media users were not all kind when commenting on the front cover choices.
Pretty sure this is about her trial and how she refused to settle and be silent about her harasser. even if you don’t like everything else she does, she was an example to many during that trial— Carla (@MsCarla92) December 6, 2017
Yes I wish Kesha had been a part of this article too!— Carla (@MsCarla92) December 6, 2017
Did we really need Taylor Swift in here though?— Kate Ritchie (@kateritchie) December 6, 2017
I love TS but I think Kesha deserved this place so much more, I'm disappointed but not suprised— Flor- (@smallgirlmadeof) December 6, 2017
Others, however, celebrated the magazine's decision.
Congratulations to all the courageous women for speaking out and sharing your stories. I admire your courage.— kelvin senjobe (@senjobek) December 6, 2017
Bravo! 👏🏼👏🏼— Nimisha (@Minkar33) December 6, 2017
Excellent choice! Too bad you did not include women over 50 who are in the workforce on your cover. They too have a story to tell and many are survivors.— Libertas (@saneandreal) December 6, 2017
TIME magazine has designated a 'Person of the Year' since 1927 when aviator Charles Lindbergh was chosen as the first 'Man of the Year.' The title became 'Person of the Year' in 1999.
