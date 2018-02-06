Unusual Stunt: Guinness World Record for Most Watermelons Chopped on Belly

There are some truly unique people around the world who perform exciting and sometimes bizarre stunts to set a Guinness World Record. A pair of friends from Surat, India recently got their names added to the famous book by involving a Japanese katana knife.

Vispy Jimmy Kharadi set a Guinness World Record by allowing his friend and fellow martial artist Vispi Baji Kasad slice 49 watermelons on his stomach in a minute.

The stunt left many sitting on the edge of their seats as the pair managed to avoid injury and slice up a total of 49 watermelons.

"The danger is always there in all such stunts, especially when there's a Japanese katana in the picture which can cut skin very easily, but because of the practice and confidence of Vispi Kasad, the pain can be offset," Kharadi said.

According to Kasad the most challenging aspect of the stunt was the final precision of the cut.

“After I cut the watermelon, I have to be very careful that the blade does not even touch the skin of the open stomach,” he said.

Each watermelon had to be clearly cut in half in order to count.

After the winners were announced, the watermelons were distributed amongst the guests and participants.

"We want to break 10 Guinness World Records titles for our country," Kasad said. "We are already prepared for the next two records with a sword."