Avocado Rocks: Man's Costume Steals the Show at Sydney Rugby Match (PHOTOS)

A photo of a man’s bizarre outfit was even posted on the World Rugby Sevens Series official Twitter account despite the fact that he stole the game’s thunder – netizens went “avocados” over it.

The man totally nailed it, sporting an avocado costume exposing his belly to a rugby match in Sydney. Once uploaded to Twitter, the picture went viral, receiving over 8,800 likes and almost 4,200 retweets. Many fans were amazed by the outfit, expressing their approval of the “avoman’s” positive vibes, and praising him for creativity.

Mainly, users were unanimous in saying that the picture deserved endless retweets.

Netizens claimed it was the best costume ever: