Avocado Rocks: Man's Costume Steals the Show at Sydney Rugby Match (PHOTOS)

The man totally nailed it, sporting an avocado costume exposing his belly to a rugby match in Sydney. Once uploaded to Twitter, the picture went viral, receiving over 8,800 likes and almost 4,200 retweets. Many fans were amazed by the outfit, expressing their approval of the “avoman’s” positive vibes, and praising him for creativity.
Best. Costume. Ever. 🥑#Sydney7s pic.twitter.com/e5DG8EyuOc— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) 27 января 2018 г.
Mainly, users were unanimous in saying that the picture deserved endless retweets.
https://t.co/x7IHp82r0Z 🥑🥑🥑🥑🥑 pic.twitter.com/fzrjQtiLAD— AVOCADO Out Now! 🥑 (@CharlottDevaney) 27 января 2018 г.
It really was 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/FWBoZoxpug— Abbie Brown (@abbiebrown10) 27 января 2018 г.
#avoman with some of the Aussie boy’s pic.twitter.com/UMxaDCVQFo— Andre van der Berg (@poerts1906) 29 января 2018 г.
Netizens claimed it was the best costume ever:
The best costume yet!! A south african blitz bok avocado! https://t.co/KzFipuFZ3w— Allison pirie (@madalli169) 27 января 2018 г.
Awesome costume!!! #thegoodfat #avocado 🥑 https://t.co/MlzgpbGmiG— Jemane (@Jemane_C) 27 января 2018 г.
This dude is my 2018 #Halloween costume inspo #legend #avocado #bellysgonnagetya 😆👌🏻🥑👻🎃 https://t.co/XBEtFT8qco— Karen (@KClarkey26) 27 января 2018 г.
The perfect costume doesn’t exis… #Sydney7s #AvoMan #Avocado #Fat @Sydney7s @HSBC_Sport @AllianzStadium pic.twitter.com/PhvuwjLzAD— Matt de Groot (@mattdegroot_) 28 января 2018 г.
